You're at Wendy's staring up at the menu board (or person or kiosk or whatever) and your lips are forming the words Spicy Chicken Sandwich, but an idea dances in your mind. Something like a Chicken Baconator or Barnyard Burger, which entail merging different menu items into a single, glorious meal. You might even go nuts and ask that your breaded chicken filet be prepared extra crispy. Such is the wonder of Wendy's chicken sandwich hacks! Bienvenue au paradis!

Chicken sandwiches made their big debut at Wendy's back in 1990, though the chain only offered a grilled filet at the time (in keeping with consumer demand for lighter fare). The Spicy Chicken Sandwich followed suit in 1996, and the restaurant currently carries several clucky sandwich iterations, as well as nuggets, wraps, and tenders. The great thing about the chicken sandwich hacks featured here is they mostly involve simple requests, like ingredient swaps or additional items. As for the extra crispy option, try to limit that special request to off-peak hours. That way, you won't risk the wrath of the overburdened service worker who must listen to you vaguely describe something you saw on the internet.