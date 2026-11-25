3 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Wendy's Chicken Sandwich
You're at Wendy's staring up at the menu board (or person or kiosk or whatever) and your lips are forming the words Spicy Chicken Sandwich, but an idea dances in your mind. Something like a Chicken Baconator or Barnyard Burger, which entail merging different menu items into a single, glorious meal. You might even go nuts and ask that your breaded chicken filet be prepared extra crispy. Such is the wonder of Wendy's chicken sandwich hacks! Bienvenue au paradis!
Chicken sandwiches made their big debut at Wendy's back in 1990, though the chain only offered a grilled filet at the time (in keeping with consumer demand for lighter fare). The Spicy Chicken Sandwich followed suit in 1996, and the restaurant currently carries several clucky sandwich iterations, as well as nuggets, wraps, and tenders. The great thing about the chicken sandwich hacks featured here is they mostly involve simple requests, like ingredient swaps or additional items. As for the extra crispy option, try to limit that special request to off-peak hours. That way, you won't risk the wrath of the overburdened service worker who must listen to you vaguely describe something you saw on the internet.
Order your chicken sandwich Baconator style
Wendy's Baconator is as close to burger heaven as one can get. Two beef patties, six slices of bacon, and melty American cheese make for a highly satisfying meal. Far be it from us to critique perfection, but one former Wendy's employee on Reddit came through with what they called, "My secret sandwich." The poster explained, "This has been my go-to custom sandwich for 30 years. Spicy chicken with cheese, bacon, mayo, and ketchup." Essentially, a chicken Baconator, or as one clever commenter put it, "The chickenator?"
As with all menu hacks, your mileage may vary. We couldn't confirm with the restaurant directly, but one Redditor indicated you can order basically anything. If you prefer a savorier Chickenator experience sans spice, ask for a classic chicken filet instead. Also, if you're ketchup averse or not crazy about the condiment on a chicken sandwich, consider swapping it for another Wendy's sauce. We could see the classic Chickenator pairing well with Honey BBQ or Sweet Chili dipping sauces, whereas Creamy Ranch could have a cooling effect on the spicy version.
Ask for the patty extra crispy or well done
If you've every suffered the indignity of a sad, soggy Wendy's chicken filet, this hack has your name on it. "Want your crispy chicken sandwich to be better?" queried a Redditor, "Ask for it well done." The person went on to describe the extra crispy filet, "Wow ... It was amazing. It actually had a crunch. It was dark golden brown." We haven't tried this tip ourselves but came across another Redditor who said that Wendy's was likely to honor requests for freshly made chicken filets, but it will probably be a five-to-10-minute wait.
There may be a scientific basis for our love of crispy, crunchy foods. Research by Charles Spence, PhD. shows that some people associate a louder crunch with optimal freshness (think ripe fruits and vegetables), while a theory posits that crunchy foods command attention due to their loudness, which may result in a more enjoyable eating experience, (via Mental Floss). When it comes to fried chicken in particular, crispy outer breading creates a delicious contrast against the juicy meat inside for a total tastebud experience.
Pack in the proteins with the Barnyard Burger
While the secret menu item is referred to as a Barnyard Burger in a video posted to Facebook, we prefer the moniker Barnyard Chicken Sandwich in honor of the star ingredient. In the clip, a person ordered the Big Bacon Classic from the Wendy's drive thru and requested an additional chicken filet (which was provided on the side). As you may have gleaned, the item gets its name from the three varieties of meat included. It's also quite easy to personalize this hacked item to your specific tastes.
For instance, you can order a Crispy Chicken BLT and ask for a burger patty on the side. You can also employ a Reddit-approved hack by ordering the Spicy Asiago Ranch Club with a single burger patty. In cases where the restaurant refuses to sell à la carte filets and requires you to purchase two sandwiches, consider using chicken nuggets or tenders instead. This trick makes the Barnyard Burger less wasteful, as you won't be saddled with a meatless bun at the end of your assembly.