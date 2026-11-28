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If you ask most coffee fanatics if all popular coffee chains and blends are created equally, they'll likely tell you no. Fans of Starbucks, which was the best-selling coffee chain in 2026, might tell you they love the variety of options and customizations it offers — the franchise boasts 87,000 different drink combinations – while lovers of Dunkin' might prefer its relatively affordable price point. But just because something is popular doesn't always mean it's the best. When it comes to ranking coffee franchises for its blends and flavor, Tim Hortons Original Blend reigns supreme over Starbucks Pike Place Roast and Dunkin's Original Blend, according to Consumer Reports.

When ranked among 27 other popular coffee blends, Tim Hortons Original Blend was among the highest-performing coffees, which is created from 100% Arabica beans and sourced from Latin American countries, such as Guatemala and Colombia. Consumer Reports described the coffee as complex with great flavor. "It's full-bodied, with chocolatey and nutty flavors characteristic of a dark roast but without too much bitterness," CR concluded.