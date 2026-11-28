Not Starbucks Or Dunkin': Consumer Reports Rated This Coffee Blend Highest Amongst Major Chains'
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If you ask most coffee fanatics if all popular coffee chains and blends are created equally, they'll likely tell you no. Fans of Starbucks, which was the best-selling coffee chain in 2026, might tell you they love the variety of options and customizations it offers — the franchise boasts 87,000 different drink combinations – while lovers of Dunkin' might prefer its relatively affordable price point. But just because something is popular doesn't always mean it's the best. When it comes to ranking coffee franchises for its blends and flavor, Tim Hortons Original Blend reigns supreme over Starbucks Pike Place Roast and Dunkin's Original Blend, according to Consumer Reports.
When ranked among 27 other popular coffee blends, Tim Hortons Original Blend was among the highest-performing coffees, which is created from 100% Arabica beans and sourced from Latin American countries, such as Guatemala and Colombia. Consumer Reports described the coffee as complex with great flavor. "It's full-bodied, with chocolatey and nutty flavors characteristic of a dark roast but without too much bitterness," CR concluded.
Where to find Tim Hortons and what customers think
Because it's a Canadian brand and there are so few Tim Hortons in the United States, if you can't find a cafe in your town, you can always buy its blends at a grocery store and learn the best way to brew coffee. On Tim Hortons website, you'll find its original blend finely ground in quantities of 300 grams (10.5 ounces) or 875 grams (31 ounces) for $11.99 and $27.99, respectively. It also sells a 30- and 48-count box of K-cups for $25.99 and $35.99, respectively. Wholesale store shoppers can find a 32-ounce bag at Sam's Club for $20.98 or a 120-count K-cup box at Costco for $56.99. If you want a smaller bag, Walmart sells a 12-ounce bag for $10.64.
One customer praised Tim Hortons Original Blend in a review, saying "Fell in love with this coffee years ago. It's rich and full bodied but not bitter. I really love it hot or iced, black or with milk." Another customer wrote they thought it was much better than Starbucks with a great taste, and the beans didn't become greasy in their coffee grinder. So the next time you're trying to choose from the wide array of coffee blends at the grocery store, consider this highly rated blend.