Decanting wine before pouring a glass often yields excellent results for young cabs such as the Kirkland Signature Rutherford Cabernet. The open air reduces the sting of harsh tannins and allows more of the tasting notes to come forward. While another reviewer on Vivino was referencing the similar Kirkland Signature Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, their advice still applies to the Rutherford bottle: "Decant it for a while and it will reward you with an intense and balanced taste."

Beyond the Rutherford, Glenn Hugo has also produced other Kirkland Signature wines, such as its 2021 Oakville cabernet. Originating from a neighboring Napa Valley region, Oakville cabs generally feature more prominent blackberry and cedar notes without the dark cocoa grit of Rutherford dust.

Hugo was also behind the 2022 Kirkland Signature Russian River Valley Sonoma County Pinot Noir, although this bottle's more recent vintages have been produced by Alison Crowe or undisclosed winemakers. In 2023, we ranked this wine as one of the seven worst Kirkland wines to buy at Costco due to its syrupy flavor, but the exact taste profile differs depending on the year.