The Kirkland Signature Coffee Blend Costco Members Say To Avoid
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Costco keeps its store-brand products so cheap through its private label, Kirkland Signature, with average costs running about 15-20% less than name brands (via The Motley Fool). However, in the case of its coffee line, members warn that not every bag is worth the bargain. The Kirkland Signature Espresso blend earns consistently negative customer reviews on the Costco website and on Reddit, with one of the most common complaints being that the beans leave an oily residue.
At first glance, the Kirkland Signature Espresso Blend seems like a net positive — it has earned 4.6 out of 5 stars from Costco reviews — but there's a caveat: The blend is a long-standing product that has undergone many supplier changes over the years (at least according to Reddit), and since 2024, many reviewers have remarked that these changes were not for the better. As one Costco customer wrote, "We used to buy Kirkland Expresso coffee all the time! We bought 3 bags as we usually do and noticed a huge difference in flavors and quality! We ended [up] throwing this coffee out!"
Conversations on social media share similar notes. One Reddit user observed that the beans were "very oily ... They are going to glom up my machine. Very disappointed that they switched them out! They were such a good buy before."
What changed about the Kirkland Signature espresso blend?
Before Kirkland Signature reportedly changed coffee suppliers in 2024, Starbucks publicly provided the beans. It's not clear when Costco and Starbucks began working together, but in 2024, the statement "Custom Roasted by Starbucks Coffee Company" disappeared from bags, coinciding with negative reviews. Although Costco hasn't publicly declared the identity of its current supplier, a rumor based on U.S. catalog stocking data suggests that it may be Paris Group (formerly Paris Brothers, Inc.), a large commercial coffee roaster based out of Kansas City, Missouri.
While Kirkland Signature's espresso blend seems to have fallen out of favor, Costco members still speak positively about other products in the store-brand coffee line. One of these is the online-only USDA Organic Whole Bean Blend, which we ranked as one of the best bags of Kirkland Coffee. (Our reviewer actually rated the espresso blend as the best for its "big and bold" flavor, and for the versatility of crafting a coffeehouse-style drink at home.)
Costco members also tend to enjoy the label's line of single-origin organic beans. As one Reddit user wrote, "I've tried all of the Kirkland single origins and they've all impressed me. Not going to be the best coffee you've ever had but for the price it's surprisingly great quality and every time I've purchased them has been within a month of the roast date."