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Costco keeps its store-brand products so cheap through its private label, Kirkland Signature, with average costs running about 15-20% less than name brands (via The Motley Fool). However, in the case of its coffee line, members warn that not every bag is worth the bargain. The Kirkland Signature Espresso blend earns consistently negative customer reviews on the Costco website and on Reddit, with one of the most common complaints being that the beans leave an oily residue.

At first glance, the Kirkland Signature Espresso Blend seems like a net positive — it has earned 4.6 out of 5 stars from Costco reviews — but there's a caveat: The blend is a long-standing product that has undergone many supplier changes over the years (at least according to Reddit), and since 2024, many reviewers have remarked that these changes were not for the better. As one Costco customer wrote, "We used to buy Kirkland Expresso coffee all the time! We bought 3 bags as we usually do and noticed a huge difference in flavors and quality! We ended [up] throwing this coffee out!"

Conversations on social media share similar notes. One Reddit user observed that the beans were "very oily ... They are going to glom up my machine. Very disappointed that they switched them out! They were such a good buy before."