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You see them everywhere: in break rooms, banks, and even your dentist's office. Single-serve coffee makers are a quick, convenient way to get your morning java or afternoon pick-me-up, and they allow each user to customize their brew, strength, and style. Maybe you're ready to finally invest in one yourself, or you might be looking to replace an old machine. Keurig, the originator of single-serve coffee, is a leading brand in the market, but it can be difficult to know if this is the right coffee maker for you. Reading common complaints from current and former owners is one way to help you make that decision.

While every person may encounter their own unique challenges, Keurig customers report a few common gripes. Some experience the mess of exploding K-cups (the pods that contain the coffee) while others' machines have broken down after routine descaling. Weak brew and moldy machines have also led customers to vent online, and when they ran into problems, customer service failed them repeatedly. Here are some Keurig customer complaints that may help you decide if these machines are worth using, or if they have too many disadvantages.