5 Common Complaints Customers Have About Keurig Coffee Makers
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You see them everywhere: in break rooms, banks, and even your dentist's office. Single-serve coffee makers are a quick, convenient way to get your morning java or afternoon pick-me-up, and they allow each user to customize their brew, strength, and style. Maybe you're ready to finally invest in one yourself, or you might be looking to replace an old machine. Keurig, the originator of single-serve coffee, is a leading brand in the market, but it can be difficult to know if this is the right coffee maker for you. Reading common complaints from current and former owners is one way to help you make that decision.
While every person may encounter their own unique challenges, Keurig customers report a few common gripes. Some experience the mess of exploding K-cups (the pods that contain the coffee) while others' machines have broken down after routine descaling. Weak brew and moldy machines have also led customers to vent online, and when they ran into problems, customer service failed them repeatedly. Here are some Keurig customer complaints that may help you decide if these machines are worth using, or if they have too many disadvantages.
K-cups can explode
The engineering behind K-cups is simple: The coffee maker punctures a hole in the top of the pod for the hot water to enter and pierces another hole through the bottom for the water to exit and fill your waiting mug. And it's not just a trickle of water like in a drip coffee maker — this process happens at high speed.
Keurig users might experience an exploding K-cup when the water shoots through the pod more quickly than it exits. In these cases, coffee grounds fly everywhere, leaving the machine, the counter, and surrounding cabinets awash in dark brown gunk.
One common cause of burst K-cups is a clogged needle that can no longer pierce the pod. If the top gets punctured but the bottom doesn't, the water only has one exit point, and it's not in the direction you want. Customers have also expressed on Reddit that exploding pods are a problem at higher elevations. According to Keurig, unless a machine comes with a high-altitude setting, it's intended to operate normally up to 5,000 feet. Above this, pods might require pre-puncturing before brewing to help prevent explosions.
The machine may break after descaling
Regular cleaning is the best way to keep a Keurig machine in good working order. Part of that routine maintenance is descaling. Over time, small minerals called limescale dirty up the inner workings and need to be removed. (Limescale buildup could also be the reason your K-cup coffee tastes weird.) Depending on how much calcium is in your water and how often you use your machine, you should descale it every three to six months.
Keurig markets its own brand of descaling solution (available on Amazon), but its website also provides instructions for using white vinegar. If the dozens of YouTube videos on the subject are anything to go by, the vinegar method is pretty common. The problem some customers face is that once they've finished descaling, either with vinegar or the official descaling solution, their machines won't turn back on. Many claim the process caused their machines to overheat. Some customers on Reddit report solving the problem themselves through disassembly while others on Trustpilot turned to customer service for a new machine, but all agreed the process was a huge pain in the neck.
The flavor is weak
When it comes to coffee, everyone has their own preferred drinking style. Some require cream or sugar while others need it black, and don't even get us started on the differences between light, medium, and dark roasts. One thing all coffee fans can agree on is that too-weak coffee is a cup of disappointment that's not easily remedied.
A standard K-cup holds between 9 and 12 grams of grounds that are intended to brew between 6 and 10 ounces of liquid. The lower the amount of water, the higher the ratio of coffee, meaning it should be stronger. The more water, the more diluted the brew and the weaker it will taste. But some Keurig owners have found that no matter how little water they use, their coffee is just too weak. One unsatisfied customer on Trustpilot went so far as to declare, "I will be going to the convenience store every morning to purchase coffee [rather than using my Keurig]."
While you could use two K-cups to make stronger coffee, that requires spending twice as much on pods. That's a pretty big ask for something that's supposed to make coffee drinking easier and save customers money on daily trips to the cafe.
The machines may grow mold
Mold thrives in moist, warm environments, making a Keurig water tank a perfect breeding ground. Sticking to a regular cleaning schedule is one way to combat mold growth, and you should never let water sit in the tank for more than a few days. But sometimes, even when you've tried your best, mold happens, as some Keurig owners have discovered. A few on Reddit considered throwing out their brewers entirely and starting over with a brand-new machine, which is a pretty costly decision.
Drinking moldy coffee is no joke, as it may cause illness. Those with mold allergies — between 3% and 10% of the population, according to Journal of Fungi — could experience an allergic reaction, such as itchy throat and eyes, nasal congestion, coughing, and wheezing, which might also trigger a respiratory attack in those with asthma. People who are immunocompromised should be especially careful to avoid mold in their daily cup of joe.
The customer service is terrible
When things go wrong with our coffee makers, like mold growth or failure to turn on, we generally turn to one place: customer service. Unfortunately for many purchasers, Keurig customer service was not the solution they expected. From machines malfunctioning to warranty denials, they took to the internet to vent their frustrations.
Some customers have had difficulty arranging returns through the mail, and at least one miffed buyer described on Reddit that their return package sat on the porch for weeks waiting for pickup. Many expressed difficulty adequately proving their purchases to the service rep, going back and forth several times with pictures of receipts and serial numbers on boxes.
In that same Reddit thread, one frustrated customer accused the company of "clearly stonewalling" them in order to avoid taking responsibility for a faulty brewer that died after just two months of use. Another had such a negative customer service experience that they declared, "I will NEVER, EVER buy another Keurig product."