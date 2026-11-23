What sets No. 46 apart from baseline Maker's Mark is the addition of French oak staves to a longer aging process, intended to accentuate the core notes that define the classic Maker's Mark recipe. While the amount of money you should spend on a good bottle of bourbon in 2026 varies, No. 46 is of a particularly solid level of quality for its $40-or-so price point.

To be clear, I liked No. 46 on the whole, but I placed it at the bottom of this ranking simply because its balance of those core Maker's Mark flavors was the least to my liking of the four whiskeys I tried. Defining the experience was a bold oak flavor, accentuated by warming cinnamon and a bit of a light fruitiness, maybe akin to a green melon — that latter note was subtle, but it was unique to No. 46, and reminded me more of a scotch, like the iconic Glenlivet 12-year whisky, than a typical bourbon.

In its finish, I picked up a citrus peel component, sort of balancing its fruitiness with a bitter note. What felt particularly prominent compared to the rest of the field was its cinnamon flavor, and, on my palate, it didn't mesh as well with its oaky and fruity notes as I would have liked. With that said, its cinnamon-forward character would fit particularly well in a holiday drink — like, say, a boozy homemade eggnog recipe.