Five Guys might not be the cheapest fast food franchise available, but it seems one customer has discovered a way to nab a slightly cheaper cheeseburger. TikTok user HellthyJunkFood discovered a hack that saves 42 cents at Five Guys. The secret is to order a hamburger and then add cheese as a topping for an additional 90 cents, as opposed to ordering a straight up cheeseburger. While the franchise offers several toppings free of charge, such as cucumber, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, and green peppers, to any burger, cheese is extra.

In the TikTok video, the Five Guys employee confirmed a cheeseburger cost $11.65, but ordering a hamburger and then adding cheese as a topping cost $11.23. Opting for the latter, the TikTok user claimed the Five Guys burger tasted better because it was cheaper. While customers have been known to call out Five Guys for its high prices, many weren't impressed with the recommendation and felt it was pointless when you're saving so little. One TikTok user commented, "What's 50 cents when the burger costs 11 bucks," while others suggested just bringing your own slice of cheese instead. Someone else remarked, "That's a lot of conversation to save 50 cents."