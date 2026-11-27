Here's How To Get A Slightly Cheaper Cheeseburger From Five Guys
Five Guys might not be the cheapest fast food franchise available, but it seems one customer has discovered a way to nab a slightly cheaper cheeseburger. TikTok user HellthyJunkFood discovered a hack that saves 42 cents at Five Guys. The secret is to order a hamburger and then add cheese as a topping for an additional 90 cents, as opposed to ordering a straight up cheeseburger. While the franchise offers several toppings free of charge, such as cucumber, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, and green peppers, to any burger, cheese is extra.
In the TikTok video, the Five Guys employee confirmed a cheeseburger cost $11.65, but ordering a hamburger and then adding cheese as a topping cost $11.23. Opting for the latter, the TikTok user claimed the Five Guys burger tasted better because it was cheaper. While customers have been known to call out Five Guys for its high prices, many weren't impressed with the recommendation and felt it was pointless when you're saving so little. One TikTok user commented, "What's 50 cents when the burger costs 11 bucks," while others suggested just bringing your own slice of cheese instead. Someone else remarked, "That's a lot of conversation to save 50 cents."
Ordering tips to get the best burger at Five Guys
If you are looking to splash the cash at Five Guys, then you should know there's several tips on how to get the best burger. This includes requesting several condiments as part of your free toppings and then mixing them together to make your very own burger sauce. Customers can choose from the likes of Cattlemen's BBQ sauce and Frank's Original Hot Sauce. Another tip is to order fries with your burger, because due to Five Guys' generous portions, you'll have enough fries to add some to your burger and recreate a Pittsburgh-style sandwich.
However, if you're not exactly sure how you want to customize your order, consider Five Guys' secret menu items. Suggestions include ordering the Presidential burger, which is what President Obama ordered one time at the fast food restaurant. The burger consists of cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño peppers, and mustard. Other lesser-known items available are the patty melt, which is essentially a burger patty on a grilled cheese sandwich, and double grilled cheeseburger. Whatever your order, making the most of the free toppings at Five Guys is a must, especially if you're paying extra for cheese.