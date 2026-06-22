Upgrade Your Five Guys Burger By Making It Pittsburgh-Style

It almost feels wrong to order a Five Guys burger without also snagging a side of fries. Getting both might hurt the wallet, considering how expensive Five Guys burgers are, but it's certainly a treat for the tongue. While fries usually act as a side dish, there's another, more creative way to eat them with your Five Guys burger: as a topping, otherwise known as Pittsburgh-style.

The use of french fries as a topping (a simple way to order the best Five Guys burger) is attributed to Pittsburgh thanks to a restaurant called Primanti Bros., which is known for putting french fries (as well as coleslaw) on its sandwiches. According to a fast food fan on Reddit, the trend extends beyond the restaurant to the whole city. They wrote, "You can find any number of knockoffs with fries or chips on the burger."

If you want to try this Five Guys hack for yourself, don't ask the employees to make your sandwich Pittsburgh-style, as they likely won't know what that means, and they don't need more on their plate. Simply order your favorite burger with a side of fries, then add the fries on top once you sit down. Honestly, considering how many of Five Guys' delicious fries it throws in each bag, you'll probably have enough left for a regular side, too.