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For the typical home cook, adding olive oil to pizza dough might be revolutionary. In fact, this one ingredient may be why restaurant pizza always tastes better than your homemade version. Adding olive oil to your pie's dough differs from some online recipes, which traditionally follow standard dough procedure for an Italian-style Neapolitan pizza: flour, water, salt, and yeast. But introducing olive oil to the mix adds a surprising twist to its taste, quality, and longevity (and may be a game changer for your next pie!).

For the pizza nerds out there, here's the science. When flour and water are mixed together, the proteins in the flour form gluten bonds that strengthen with water absorption. Being a lipid and naturally hydrophobic (i.e. water-repelling), olive oil and water tend to separate. Adding olive oil traps moisture in the dough, which can result in numerous benefits, such as easier handling, softer (and more golden) crust, and a longer shelf life.

There are a few rules, however. The first is you need to allow the gluten networks to fully form — so, allow the dough to rise — before adding your olive oil to the dough. Doing so prematurely could actually inhibit your dough structure from forming and leave you with a flat, crunchy crust. Secondly, the general rule is to add 1% to 3% olive oil by flour weight. So, for a 500-gram flour recipe, 3% oil would result in 15 grams (1 tablespoon).