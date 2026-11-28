8 Rare Coffee Varieties Worth Trying At Least Once
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There's more to the world of coffee than just Arabica beans and Colombian roasts like the ones we all drink on the daily. Even the most devoted coffee lover knows there will always be enticing types of coffee somewhere in the world that redefine what the coffee experience can be. These coffees go well beyond the bounds of the coffees you might find even at the best local coffee shops around the U.S. Just like the vast array of wines and spirits in the liquor world, the spectrum of coffee includes some rare and wonderful options that come with fantastic histories and specialized growing methods that result in optimal flavor for connoisseurs to savor.
We did a little research to find out what exists in the world of rare coffees so we could get our bearings on the beans. Then, we consulted with two top minds in the world of coffee and its rarer bean offerings: Peter Giuliano, Senior Advisor for Scientific Communication and Engagement Strategy for Specialty Coffee Association, and Mehmet Sogan, proprietor and owner of Memli Coffee Labs. They graciously lent their time and vast java wisdom to weigh in on a collection of rare coffee types that true devotees should have on their must-sip bucket lists.
Gesha/Geisha
Though it was made famous by coffee growers in Panama, the rare Arabica varietal Gesha actually originated in Ethiopia. It was a breathtaking find for the coffee folks who took notice of it. "Gesha blew coffee experts' socks off when it was picked separately in Panama in the early 2000s," Peter Guiliano explains. "Though it came from Central America, it tasted like an Ethiopian coffee — demonstrating clearly the relationship of all coffees to Africa." He sums up the overall spirit of Gesha in a single word: "Magical."
Jasmine, citrus, and honey are all tea-adjacent floral tones found in Gesha beans, a delicate mix that makes this high-altitude, low-yield coffee one of the most coveted beans on the scene. According to Craft Coffee Guru, the Gesha set an auction record in 2025, going for around an unfathomable $13,700 per pound. For that kind of money, this coffee should come with its own dedicated coffee butler and a 24-karat-gold percolator.
The most affordable bag of Gesha (in this case, Geisha) coffee we could find was at Amazon, a 12-ounce package for $37.95. Dedicated shops with online listings at the time of writing show prices ranging from $31 from specialty providers Mt. Zulu for an 8.8-ounce package to $88 from Swiss purveyors of rare coffees CPlus for a 4.4-ounce package. Clearly, the cost for trying the prized flavors of Gesha coffee are all over the board, making the quest even more exhilarating.
Pink Bourbon
Don't be fooled by the name; there's no actual liquor in Pink Bourbon coffee. Rather, as Peter Giuliano explains, the Bourbon bean is actually a dedicated family within the Arabica coffee species itself, which produces dozens of variants. But the pink part is no misnomer. "'Pink' Bourbon has fruits that ripen to a pink color (unlike red, orange, and yellow Bourbon), and have the characteristic Bourbon sweetness," he says. It all comes together as a truly one-of-a-kind combination that coffee lovers are bound to find intoxicating — figuratively, of course.
This Colombia-grown bean is renowned for its fruity flavor profile that emphasizes sweetness. Starbucks Reserve adds even more descriptive verbiage to explain what the company's Colombia El Ranch Pink Bourbon drops into the cup: a bouquet of literal floral elements such as peony, white rose, and even the brightness of pink lemonade to create a stirring elegance that may help explain its status as a highly desirable rare coffee experience.
Though it qualifies as a rare coffee, Pink Bourbon is actually a more affordable selection than many others; a 12-ounce bag on Amazon from Del Alto Vallee Coffee runs $16.99, not much more than a bag of your usual brew. You can also shop at Peerless and order a 16-ounce bag for $23.45 to sample a flavor described as having notes of watermelon, milk chocolate, and pomegranate.
Jacu
Jacu coffee from Brazil has one of the most interesting back stories a rare bean can hope for. Mehmet Sogan shares the rich and slightly bizarre method by which these beans are collected: Rather than being grown and harvested like the majority of coffee beans on the planet, these beans actually pass through the digestive tract of the protected Jacu birds that live in the Atlantic Forest and eat ripe coffee cherries. When the Jacu eliminate their droppings, workers for the Camocim estate located in Espirito Santo gather the beans from the waste. "It's a small share of the estate's output, and the farm built it around a bird that was once a pest," Sogan explains.
Just as interesting as how Jacu coffee is collected is what happens to it as it's digested. Whatever else the birds may have eaten along with the cherries can alter the personality of the coffee's flavor, which makes every batch unique from every other. The digestion process also serves to temper the bitterness of the beans and smooth out the body of the brew.
Anyone tempted enough by the strangeness of this rare coffee should be prepared to pay a pretty penny for the privilege. A 3.23-ounce tin shown on Amazon is listed at $119.49 — or around $33.85 per ounce. A similar 3.53-ounce package on the Bacha Coffee website is listed at $307, which makes paying $7 for a Starbucks specialty seem like a bargain.
Liberica
There are three major coffee species used in the industry: the common Arabica and Robusta, and the less-common Liberica. But this West African native isn't one many coffee drinkers have had the privilege of tasting. "Liberica is a different species of coffee than is most often consumed, and has a deeper history than people understand, Peter Giuliano explains. "It was a major part of the coffee trade a century ago." However, thanks to its large-sized beans offering vibrant flavor, he says, "Liberica is poised to be a major specialty coffee variety in the coming decades." The Southeast Asia-grown beans are also naturally lower in caffeine, which could broaden the audience to include decaf and half-caf lovers willing to flex a little.
The tasting notes in Liberica could be considered an acquired taste, however; fruit, flowers, and wood smoke are all present, making the brew more robust than Arabica. This means that not every coffee drinker might get the most enjoyment possible out of this rare variety. Even still, Liberica is an up-and-comer in the rare coffee world, making waves for growers and roasters looking for expand the familiar coffee assortment.
The unusual size of the cherries means special equipment is needed for processing, another aspect that severely limits supplies and availability. A few U.S. retailers carry a small selection, however. An 8-ounce bag of Ugandan Liberica starts from $9 at Channel Roasters, and City Boy Coffee offers an 8.8 ounce bag of beans sourced from Vietnam for $29.
Eugenioides
You may not have tried Eugenioides coffee specifically, but you've definitely sampled its descendants; it's a plant species unto itself that's been identified as an East African ancestor of the Arabica beans that provide the world's most consumed coffee. As Peter Giuliano explains, "Eugenioides is yet another coffee species, with a special role: It seems to have been one of the genetic parents of Coffea arabica, the most-often consumed coffee species in the world." Though its descendants are likely part of your everyday coffee practice, these low-yield beans themselves are a rare find, difficult to grow yet prized for their drastically low caffeine and correspondingly high sugar content and smaller-than-average cherries that hold the beans.
Flavor notes found by the lucky coffee fiends who've tried it include caramel and cotton candy, an intriguing variety considering the vast differences between those two flavors. Other layers in the tasting profile include floral tones like jasmine and even fruit or berry essences. "It can have a blackberry-tinged flavor," Giuliano points out, noting the unique character makes it a true find in the rare coffee world.
Retail availability of extremely rare Eugenioides is practically non-existent, though a Reuters report from March 2026 stated that one farmer was hoping to fetch $20,000 per industrial bag of the beans — around 50 times the price of the usual Arabica beans. If you happen to find it somewhere, grab it and give it a try ... just don't expect to come away with money for next month's car payment.
Sidra
The exclusive and relatively mysterious Sidra coffee has been used by championship baristas in world competitions. This species, which is also known as Sydra or Bourbon Sidra, is said to be a hybrid of Bourbon and Typica coffees, though scientific testing has failed to fully identify the true Sidra heritage. This rare bean was initially farmed in Ecuador and assumed the singular characteristics of the high altitudes — between 5,413 and 5,906 feet above sea level — where it's cultivated. The plants require a great deal of shade to produce their larger-than-Arabica cherries.
Mehmet Sogan calls out how complex the flavors of Sidra coffee are, a combination sometimes described as fruit-forward and on the floral side. A blend of botanical orange blossom and stone fruit flavors, as well as a unique mint tasting layer. An 11-ounce bag of Sidra can start at $26 from a craft roaster like La Tazza and go up as high as $40 as with Bay Area specialists Equator Roasters.
Wush Wush
The fruit-heavy flavors of Wush Wush coffee calls to mind strawberries and the flavors of the tropics. Keffa Coffee compares the profile to juicy cocktails and sangria, an enticing twist on the more woodsy, chocolatey flavors of standard-issue grocery store brands. The coffee, which gets its intriguing name from the town where it's grown, is a rare African delicacy from the coffee-famous Keffa zone that affirms the diversity of the continent's offerings coffee bean spectrum. "Wush Wush, like Gesha, is a tribute to the genetic variety that is Ethiopia, the homeland of all coffee," says Peter Giuliano.
Giuliano has distinct thoughts about the migration of Wush Wush to regions beyond its original homeland. "It's now grown outside of Ethiopia," he says, "but its flavor underscores a basic truth: that African coffees are well worth exploring." But if you intend to undertake such an exploration, be sure to have a little space on platinum card. The limited availability of Wush Wush puts this exotic bean at a premium, in the neighborhood of $24 for a 12-ounce bag at Radio Roasters and $34 for an 8-ounce bag from Paper Plane Roasters. At that price, you'll want to savor your coffee like you're drinking wine.
Guadeloupe
Of all the rare coffees we selected for our list, Mehmet Sogan emphasized Guadaloupe as the one to push to the masses. Guadeloupe Bonifieur, an Arabica variety grown on the island of Guadalupe, has been grown and harvested there since the 1720s, he explained. It's another high-shade species that's often grown in a more diversified farming environment, many times in tandem with banana trees to provide a necessary canopy. Sogan points out that the ancestry is difficult to discern, though unconfirmed tracing has connected it to Jamaica Blue Mountain; other rare coffee origins are in regions as diverse as the Canary Islands, Okinawa, Japan, and California.
With notes of chocolate and fruit present in the finished brew, Guadeloupe is one of the most costly rare coffees in our collection, priced at $55 for a 12-ounce bag of high-quality coffee beans from producer Sea Island Coffee. It may be a high price to pay to sample the spice and chocolate-caramel notes found in the beans, but if you're a coffee adventurer with a taste for outliers in the global java industry, it may be well worth the spend.
How we chose these rare coffees
We started by compiling a list of premium coffees that sounded too good to pass up, thanks to some super sleuthing on the World Wide Web. We looked for beans that were exceptional in origin and priced much higher than the usual store-bought selections. This led us to a variety of less-common beans that have been around for ages but their restricted availability and specialized locations and growing processes have made them rare among the coffee world. We also chose a few listings with prices shown to let readers know the cost and availability of each rare coffee type.
Once we had an idea of the varieties of rare coffees available, we reached out to our experts Peter Giuliano and Mehmet Sogan and asked for their sage input. They were extremely helpful and forthcoming with their insight and suggestions, helping us cull our list to include only the coffees they could lend an authoritative viewpoint. We combined their wisdom with history, pricing, and tasting information from our internet sources to complete the write-up for the final rare coffees collection.