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There's more to the world of coffee than just Arabica beans and Colombian roasts like the ones we all drink on the daily. Even the most devoted coffee lover knows there will always be enticing types of coffee somewhere in the world that redefine what the coffee experience can be. These coffees go well beyond the bounds of the coffees you might find even at the best local coffee shops around the U.S. Just like the vast array of wines and spirits in the liquor world, the spectrum of coffee includes some rare and wonderful options that come with fantastic histories and specialized growing methods that result in optimal flavor for connoisseurs to savor.

We did a little research to find out what exists in the world of rare coffees so we could get our bearings on the beans. Then, we consulted with two top minds in the world of coffee and its rarer bean offerings: Peter Giuliano, Senior Advisor for Scientific Communication and Engagement Strategy for Specialty Coffee Association, and Mehmet Sogan, proprietor and owner of Memli Coffee Labs. They graciously lent their time and vast java wisdom to weigh in on a collection of rare coffee types that true devotees should have on their must-sip bucket lists.