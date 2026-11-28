Traveling south for a much-needed tropical getaway? Or perhaps you're looking to start an exciting new chapter of your life in our sprawling southern neighbor? Regardless of what brings you to Mexico, you may be surprised to discover that some of your favorite American snacks and pantry staples are rather hard to come by. After all, there's something comforting about the familiar snacks and foods that remind us of home.

While globalization has made it easier than ever to purchase familiar products abroad, finding certain American favorites in Mexico may still require turning to specialty importers or online retailers, often at prices considerably higher than you'd pay back home. Still, the things we'd do for a box of Thin Mints.

To put together this list, we examined Mexican retail and e-commerce availability alongside firsthand accounts from American expatriates who have struggled to track down familiar favorites. From beloved snacks to everyday pantry essentials, here are some U.S. foods that are surprisingly hard to find in Mexico.