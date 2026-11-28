8 American Foods That Are Surprisingly Hard To Find In Mexico
Traveling south for a much-needed tropical getaway? Or perhaps you're looking to start an exciting new chapter of your life in our sprawling southern neighbor? Regardless of what brings you to Mexico, you may be surprised to discover that some of your favorite American snacks and pantry staples are rather hard to come by. After all, there's something comforting about the familiar snacks and foods that remind us of home.
While globalization has made it easier than ever to purchase familiar products abroad, finding certain American favorites in Mexico may still require turning to specialty importers or online retailers, often at prices considerably higher than you'd pay back home. Still, the things we'd do for a box of Thin Mints.
To put together this list, we examined Mexican retail and e-commerce availability alongside firsthand accounts from American expatriates who have struggled to track down familiar favorites. From beloved snacks to everyday pantry essentials, here are some U.S. foods that are surprisingly hard to find in Mexico.
Girl Scout Cookies
Every year, Americans eagerly await the return of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs, sold by enterprising young Girl Scouts looking to raise money for their troops. Whether it's the marriage of chocolate and peppermint found in Thin Mints or the trifecta of caramel, coconut, and chocolate in Samoas, these seasonal treats have practically become an American institution. Unfortunately, anyone hoping to satisfy their Girl Scout Cookie cravings while abroad in Mexico may have a difficult time.
Unlike conventional cookies, Girl Scout Cookies aren't distributed through ordinary supermarkets. Instead, they're sold through a seasonal fundraising program, with proceeds supporting local Girl Scout councils and troop activities. Although the organization does have an international presence through USA Girl Scouts Overseas, its cookie program operates only in approved locations, meaning Americans abroad will have to make the trip back up north to get their hands on these delicious cookies.
Slim Jims
Walk into just about any American gas station or convenience store, and chances are you'll find a rack of Slim Jims near the checkout counter. Known for their smoky flavor and easy-snacking format, these individually wrapped meat sticks have become a quintessential American road trip snack. Whether you're looking for a quick bite between meals or something salty to quell a craving during a long drive, there's no denying their convenience.
However, finding one in Mexico isn't quite as straightforward. Although the country has its own longstanding dried meat traditions, including carne seca — dried beef — and machaca — shredded or pounded dried meat commonly used in northern Mexican cuisine — neither is quite the same as the heavily seasoned meat sticks Americans have come to know. Specialty e-commerce platforms such as NineLife offer imported varieties, although prices can be considerably higher than those at American convenience stores. The difficulty of finding Slim Jims has even surfaced on Reddit's r/MexicoCity, where one commenter named the snack among the American products they regularly bring across the border.
Triscuit
There's something undeniably satisfying about biting into a crunchy Triscuit. Made from woven strands of whole grain wheat, these hearty crackers have a distinctive texture and signature nutty flavor that pairs well with everything from sharp cheddar to hummus. While they tend to get lumped in with healthier snack alternatives — not that we're complaining — their simplicity and versatility have earned them a loyal following.
Unfortunately, that familiar box of woven-wheat crackers isn't always easy to track down in Mexico. In a Reddit discussion on r/mexicoexpats, one commenter recalled being pleasantly surprised to find Triscuits at a local supermarket. Unfortunately, by the time they got home and opened the boxes, the elusive crackers had already gone stale. Specialty retailers and Mexican e-commerce platforms, including Mercado Libre, may offer imported varieties, but finding Triscuits can require considerably more effort than a weekend grocery run should take. For expatriates accustomed to keeping a box in the pantry for cheese boards or afternoon munching, even a cracker as ubiquitous in American supermarkets as the Triscuit can become a surprisingly elusive snack.
Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt
Not all salt is created equal — from fine table salt to coarser varieties used for curing, Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt is particularly prized in American kitchens for its flaky texture and ease of seasoning. Historically, kosher salt takes its name from the Jewish practice of koshering meat, in which coarse salt is used to draw out blood. With their hollow, pyramid-shaped structure, Diamond Crystal's Kosher salt crystals are particularly easy to pinch and distribute evenly over food, giving cooks greater control over seasoning compared to finer grades of salt.
However, finding this particular kitchen staple in Mexico can prove quite vexing. In a Reddit discussion on r/mexicoexpats, one commenter expressed frustration over the difficulty of finding kosher salt in Mexican supermarkets, where they encountered iodized and fluoridated varieties instead. For American expatriates accustomed to reaching for the once familiar red-and-white box, recreating a favorite recipe may require a little adjustment, especially when measurements call for kosher salt varieties in particular.
Doritos Cool Ranch
Doritos Cool Ranch, with their tangy, creamy ranch seasoning and vibrant blue packaging, have long been a favorite among American snack lovers. Despite the brand's strong presence in Mexico, this particular variety isn't always as easy to find as its Nacho Cheese counterpart. While Mexican shoppers have access to an assortment of locally marketed flavors, Cool Ranch remains to this day a textbook staple of American snack aisles.
The limited availability of this beloved snack hasn't gone unnoticed among American expatriates. In a Reddit discussion on r/mexicoexpats, one commenter recommended bringing Cool Ranch Doritos from the United States, explaining that they rarely encountered the flavor in Mexico. Specialty retailers such as Kokorocao list imported bags, although a standard-sized package was advertised for 179 Mexican pesos — a steep upcharge for an everyday snack. Nevertheless, for Americans accustomed to finding the familiar blue bag practically everywhere, tracking down their favorite Doritos flavor may require some extra work.
Welch's Concord Grape Jelly
What could be more quintessentially American than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich? This humble sandwich, whose true origin has been often debated, has been a fixture of American childhood for generations — and, of course, a convenient snack for just about any age group. While strawberry and raspberry preserves certainly have their devotees, there's something unmistakable about the sweet, fruity flavor of Concord grape jelly. Made from the dark purple Concord grape, this American pantry staple is known for its rich flavor and smooth consistency, making it a natural companion to peanut butter.
However, Americans hoping to recreate their favorite childhood sandwich in Mexico may have some trouble tracking down the right ingredients. Although Mexican supermarkets carry a variety of fruit jams and preserves, Concord grape jelly isn't necessarily as easy to find as other varieties. The difficulty has even surfaced in discussions among expatriates on Reddit's r/mexicoexpats, where commenters reported finding a wide assortment of jams and preserves, but struggled to track down Concord grape jelly. Perhaps some treats are just meant to stay confined to the States.
Baked Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Anyone who enjoys the spicy kick of Flamin' Hot Cheetos but wants something a little lighter might find themselves reaching for the baked variety. Unlike the brand's fried version, Baked Flamin' Hot Cheetos are oven-baked and contain 50% less fat than regular cheese-flavored snacks, according to Frito-Lay. They still deliver the familiar spicy and cheesy flavor that has made Flamin' Hot Cheetos a favorite among American snack lovers, albeit in a slightly healthier format. And while regular Flamin' Hot Cheetos can be spotted in Mexican snack aisles, their baked counterparts have not garnered the same love as they have in the states.
American expatriates of course have a few things to say on this matter. In a Reddit discussion on r/mexicoexpats, one commenter mentioned that her husband was practically begging her to bring back large quantities of Baked Flamin' Hot Cheetos from the United States. She jokingly suggested that he find another local chip instead. Fortunately, Mexican specialty retailers such as Fresh Food and Punto929 list imported packages, offering an alternative — albeit a potentially expensive one — for those who want to satisfy their cravings. Still, anyone accustomed to picking up their favorite baked snacks during a weekly grocery run may find themselves empty-handed.
Twizzlers Black Licorice
For fans of traditional black licorice, the distinctive flavor of Twizzlers Black Licorice offers something quite different from the brand's more commonly found strawberry twists. With their dark coloring and bold, anise-like flavor, these candies are something of an acquired taste — particularly for those accustomed to sweeter, fruitier varieties. Unlike the strawberry version, Twizzlers Black Licorice actually contains licorice extract, giving it its signature flavor that sets it apart from the brand's more popular red offering.
Unfortunately, finding these black twists in Mexico can prove rather difficult. In a Facebook group discussion, one resident of the La Paz area in Baja California Sur expressed frustration over finding authentic-tasting black licorice Twizzlers, complaining that those available through Amazon didn't taste like licorice and cost a staggering 2,292 Mexican pesos for a single 16-ounce package. Although specialty Mexican retailers such as Mr. Sabor list imported packages, tracking down these black twists may take considerably more effort. For expatriates craving that specific anise flavor, even Mexico's colorful assortment of candies might not quite satisfy their sweet tooth.
Methodology
To identify common American food items that are surprisingly difficult to find in Mexico, we researched product availability through Mexican e-commerce platforms, international importing services, and specialty retailers. We also consulted Reddit communities and Facebook groups frequented by American expatriates living in Mexico, paying particular attention to firsthand accounts of products frequently sought by name but difficult to find locally. While the rise of specialty e-commerce platforms has made many of these products accessible, often at substantial markups, our selections reflect limited mainstream retail availability rather than complete unavailability.