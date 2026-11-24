Dua Lipa has referenced her love for music plenty of times about how it brings her joy. But smash-hit songs and cutting-edge choreography aren't the only things that make the pop star smile. In a 2016 interview on "Sunday Brunch" (via Vancity XM Studio), the singer lit up when the hosts offered a plate of bite-sized savory Balkan pastries called burek. Dua Lipa, who is of Kosovan Albanian heritage, confirmed burek as one of her favorite snacks, noting she especially loves them with spinach and cheese. "I love burek and pite," she said in the interview, referencing another Albanian snack closely related to burek, made with the same flaky pastry dough and a sweet or savory filling.

Burek is made with layered filo dough and is said to have ancient roots as the food of nomadic Turks prior to the seventh century (per Cheese Professor). It spread throughout cultures in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and has been passed down through generations — including in Albania. Each culture puts a different spin on the savory Ottoman filo pies. Traditional Albanian burek (sometimes also called byrek or börek) is usually baked as a standard pie and not as bite-sized pieces. That's not surprising. There are almost too many local and regional variations of burek filling and shapes to count, including burek shaped in spirals of all sizes. Pite is often another name used for the same savory filo pie and indistinguishable from burek, though some regions use thicker dough layers for pite.