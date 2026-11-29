Closing the grill lid isn't ideal if you want a charred, savory crust on your burgers, but it could be helpful if you're in a rush and you're willing to sacrifice some sear. "Closing the lid creates more of an oven-like environment, which can cook the burgers faster through indirect heat," Manny Barella explained. Additionally, like almost all grilling-related decisions, whether it's best to leave the lid open or closed when making burgers can depend on a wide range of factors, such as the thickness of the burger patties and the grill itself.

If you're working with thicker patties, some people recommend searing the burgers with the lid open and then closing it to finish cooking. Also, some brands, such as Weber grills, are designed to be used with the lid closed, so it's best to check what your grill manufacturer recommends, if possible (for example, opening the lid too much is one of the mistakes everyone makes with a charcoal grill). However, as a general rule, Barella wholeheartedly recommended cooking burgers with the grill lid ajar. "If you want a nice sear, I say leave it open," he emphasized. If you're hungry for more ways to level up your grilling game, here are our expert tips on winning grilling season.