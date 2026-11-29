Should You Make Burgers On The Grill With The Lid Open Or Closed?
Grilling great burgers may look simple, but much like a perfectly charred burger fresh off the grill, it's far more complex than meets the eye (as proven by the mistakes everyone makes when cooking burgers). Burger grilling is both an art and science, and it tends to inspire many questions, such as whether it's best to make burgers with the grill lid open or closed. We asked Manny Barella, co-owner and chef at Riot BBQ, for his expert advice on the matter.
"I prefer to leave the grill open when cooking hamburgers," Barella said. "Keeping the lid open allows for more direct heat exposure, which helps develop a good sear and promotes the Maillard reaction (a chemical process responsible for the browned exterior and rich, savory flavors)." The Maillard reaction also produces that mouthwatering grilled meat smell, which plays a major role in the burger's flavor. In other words, if you like a nicely browned, flavor-packed crust on your burger, an open grill is the way to go.
Is it ever best to close the grill lid when cooking burgers?
Closing the grill lid isn't ideal if you want a charred, savory crust on your burgers, but it could be helpful if you're in a rush and you're willing to sacrifice some sear. "Closing the lid creates more of an oven-like environment, which can cook the burgers faster through indirect heat," Manny Barella explained. Additionally, like almost all grilling-related decisions, whether it's best to leave the lid open or closed when making burgers can depend on a wide range of factors, such as the thickness of the burger patties and the grill itself.
If you're working with thicker patties, some people recommend searing the burgers with the lid open and then closing it to finish cooking. Also, some brands, such as Weber grills, are designed to be used with the lid closed, so it's best to check what your grill manufacturer recommends, if possible (for example, opening the lid too much is one of the mistakes everyone makes with a charcoal grill). However, as a general rule, Barella wholeheartedly recommended cooking burgers with the grill lid ajar. "If you want a nice sear, I say leave it open," he emphasized. If you're hungry for more ways to level up your grilling game, here are our expert tips on winning grilling season.