The Best Sam's Club Gifts For Foodies And Home Cooks (2026 Holiday Edition)
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Gift-buying is difficult at the best of times, and during the winter holidays, finding the perfect present can be a real source of stress. How much should you spend? Will the recipient like it? Do they already own something similar? Luckily, no matter if you're a first-time Sam's Club shopper or a veteran, Sam's Club makes it easy to shop for all of your friends and loved ones.
We've collected a few of our favorite, highly rated picks found on Sam's Club's shelves this year for the food lovers in your life. Whether they're a coffee fan, tea lover, home baker, or cook who needs dinner in a flash, you should find something to check off of your gift list. When in doubt, you can always grab a gift basket of sweet or savory treats. And if this list doesn't quite have what you're looking for, you can always save money at Sam's Club by purchasing gift cards at a discount. Price and availability may vary by location.
Hickory Farms Savory Snacks Gift Box
Hickory Farms gift baskets have been a beloved part of the holidays for 75 years. There's something for everyone at just about any price. Sam's Club members gave Hickory Farms Savory Snacks Gift Box an average of 4.8 stars. Included in the set are a variety of summer sausages, cheeses, crackers, and mustard.
Purchase Hickory Farms Savory Snacks Gift Box for $69.96.
Tramontina 3-in-1 Enameled Cast Iron Multi-Oven and Trivet
Single gadgets that multi-task are real time savers in the kitchen, and it's not limited to electronics. Tramontina 3-in-1 Enameled Cast Iron Multi-Oven is a Dutch oven, braiser, and bread baker all in one. Included is an Acacia wood trivet that can also pull double duty as a serving board. "I'm really happy with this Dutch oven! It feels sturdy and well-made, and the size is perfect for cooking a variety of meals. It heats evenly and holds the heat well," said one customer.
Purchase Tramontina 3-in-1 Enameled Cast Iron Multi-Oven for $49.98, available in three festive colors.
Chocolate Pecan Clusters Gift Tin
Chocolate is the perfect answer for a sweet tooth. Add in pecans and rich caramel, and you have a truly indulgent treat. These certified OU-D Kosher milk chocolate pecan clusters come in a reusable festive blue and gold collectible tin. Nearly 80% of customers gave it five stars.
Purchase the 23-ounce Chocolate Pecan Clusters Gift Tin for $22.96.
Licensed 2-Piece Stoneware Bakeware Set (Peanuts or Grinch)
The holidays don't need to be solemn occasions. You can have a little fun with them! What better way than these cute Licensed 2-Piece Stoneware Bakeware Sets that come with either Peanuts or Grinch designs. The rectangular and square sizes give you different options for favorite casseroles or desserts. Customers have given this bake set five stars.
Purchase the Licensed 2-Piece Stoneware Bakeware Set (Peanuts or Grinch) for $24.94.
Nutribullet Turbo
Multitaskers are a significant spacesaver in any kitchen. This Nutribullet Turbo may be compact but it has enough power to cut through frozen fruit, as attested by several glowing Sam's Club member reviews. Perfect for making smoothies, drinks, sauces, and salsas. Its plastic components are also dishwasher safe.
Purchase Nutribullet Turbo 1000W for $69.87.
Nordic Ware 3-Piece Nonstick Baking Set
Nordic Ware 3-Piece Nonstick Baking Set is an ideal gift for the serious sweet-treat baker. It includes a nonstick baker's quarter sheet and nonstick muffin pan with cover. Each 9x13 pan is made from aluminum for even browning, and the clear cover conveniently fits both pans. "I am impressed with the nonstick quality. With this Nordic Ware pan, the popovers 'popped' out effortlessly," said one customer.
Purchase Nordic Ware 3-Piece Nonstick Baking Set, Quarter Sheet & Muffin Pan with Cover for $29.98.
Midea HeatXpress Air Fryer
There are many advantages to using an air fryer. They are versatile devices that don't take up a lot of counter space, and they work fast. The gift of convenience might be just what your favorite home cook needs. More than 75% of nearly 600 customers gave this air fryer five stars.
Purchase Midea HeatXpress 7.8-quart Basket Air Fryer for $58.87.
Alder Creek Gift Baskets Serenity Tea Crate
Maybe the person you're buying for turns their nose up at coffee. If a relaxing tea is more their thing, Alder Creek Gift Baskets Serenity Tea Crate might be the gift basket you are looking for. The wood crate is packed with a reusable ceramic mug, popcorn, biscotti, peanut brittle, and two packets of Tazo Calm herbal tea blend.
Purchase the Alder Creek Gift Baskets Serenity Tea Crate for $34.94.
Ghirardelli Chocolate Collection Tin
Ghirardelli ranked fourth in our taste test of the most popular chocolate brands, but it makes more than just a great bite of chocolate. This collector's tin features chocolate-covered pretzels, graham crackers, peanut butter cups, and caramel corn, as well as a few classic milk and dark chocolate squares, all in a cute reusable tin. "Filled to the brim with chocolate goodies! Delicious and so fresh," exclaimed one customer.
Purchase the Ghirardelli Chocolate Collection Tin for $29.96.
Bella Griddle with Warming Tray
An electric griddle proves its worth when you have a lot of hungry mouths to feed. This dishwasher-safe griddle with warming tray by Bella can fit up to 15 eggs at once, but is also ideal for pancakes, bacon, and other breakfast favorites. The warming tray keeps food from getting cold while the next round goes on the griddle. Almost 700 customers rated this four stars or higher.
Purchase the Bella 12-inch by 22-inch XL Griddle with Warming Tray for $49.98.