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Gift-buying is difficult at the best of times, and during the winter holidays, finding the perfect present can be a real source of stress. How much should you spend? Will the recipient like it? Do they already own something similar? Luckily, no matter if you're a first-time Sam's Club shopper or a veteran, Sam's Club makes it easy to shop for all of your friends and loved ones.

We've collected a few of our favorite, highly rated picks found on Sam's Club's shelves this year for the food lovers in your life. Whether they're a coffee fan, tea lover, home baker, or cook who needs dinner in a flash, you should find something to check off of your gift list. When in doubt, you can always grab a gift basket of sweet or savory treats. And if this list doesn't quite have what you're looking for, you can always save money at Sam's Club by purchasing gift cards at a discount. Price and availability may vary by location.