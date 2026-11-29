If you ever want to know what an age gap really looks like, all you have to do is check out the differences in each generation's food preferences. Boomers have some cooking habits that baffle younger generations (like overcooking food or boiling vegetables), and their tastes in candy can sometimes be questionable to the likes of Gen Z. It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that their favorite fast food chain isn't what people under their 30s might expect.

According to global research data and analytics company YouGov, the most popular fast food restaurant among boomers is Dairy Queen. The classic chain received a positive opinion from a whopping 80% of boomers, based on data collected in the third quarter of 2026. The burger chain boomers liked best, Wendy's, was a close second with a 74% popularity rating. In comparison, Burger King only got a 65% popularity rating from members of the generation, while McDonald's earned a distant 52%.

Interestingly enough, Dairy Queen was also the most popular fast food chain among Gen X, earning a rating of 76%. The story wasn't quite the same among millennials, however, with the brand getting a score of just 57%; Taco Bell took the popularity crown for the age group at a 75% rating. Still, the opinions of boomers and Gen X were strong enough to make DQ the most popular brand among adults overall with a combined rating of 73%, with the former doing a lot of the heavy lifting towards that score.