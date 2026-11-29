Not McDonald's, Not Burger King: This Is The Classic Fast Food Chain Boomers Love Most
If you ever want to know what an age gap really looks like, all you have to do is check out the differences in each generation's food preferences. Boomers have some cooking habits that baffle younger generations (like overcooking food or boiling vegetables), and their tastes in candy can sometimes be questionable to the likes of Gen Z. It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that their favorite fast food chain isn't what people under their 30s might expect.
According to global research data and analytics company YouGov, the most popular fast food restaurant among boomers is Dairy Queen. The classic chain received a positive opinion from a whopping 80% of boomers, based on data collected in the third quarter of 2026. The burger chain boomers liked best, Wendy's, was a close second with a 74% popularity rating. In comparison, Burger King only got a 65% popularity rating from members of the generation, while McDonald's earned a distant 52%.
Interestingly enough, Dairy Queen was also the most popular fast food chain among Gen X, earning a rating of 76%. The story wasn't quite the same among millennials, however, with the brand getting a score of just 57%; Taco Bell took the popularity crown for the age group at a 75% rating. Still, the opinions of boomers and Gen X were strong enough to make DQ the most popular brand among adults overall with a combined rating of 73%, with the former doing a lot of the heavy lifting towards that score.
One big reason why boomers love Dairy Queen so much
One possible explanation for why Dairy Queen's so popular among baby boomers is nostalgia. The brand actually precedes McDonald's by nearly a decade. Dairy Queen's story began in Illinois way back in 1940, roughly six years before the first boomer was even born. By the time the generation was old enough to form fond memories of it in the summer, the chain had already expanded its presence to Canada.
One user on Reddit shared a story of how, when they were a kid in the 1950s, they used to receive a Dairy Queen ice cream cone as a reward for picking vegetables on a farm for hours. This was probably a big part of why they still love the dipped cones to this day. Another user recalled that their grandparents took them to Dairy Queen as a kid. The Redditor would enjoy steak fingers and Blizzards, while the grown-ups had coffee. The menu hasn't changed much since, so the familiarity adds to the nostalgia.
It isn't all about childhood memories with Dairy Queen; the food itself has its fair share of fans. For every person who has to think twice about getting a burger from DQ, there are customers who love that the food is always cooked fresh, praise the high quality of its chicken tenders, and appreciate the fact that you can get oddly tasty pairings like cheese curds and ice cream from the same place.