Dunkin' Just Referenced This Viral TikTok Trend In An Instagram Post

If you've been on TikTok at all in the past month, you're more than familiar with the viral "Bing Bong" sound.

The audio took over the app after the New York-based one-minute street show "Sidetalk" popularized the jingle, as it starts all of its episodes with this same pitch (via Dexerto.com). The chime is the same one that the New York City subway emits when its doors close. Therefore, this sound has always been iconic — but now, people can't seem to get enough of it.

We've already seen how quick brands are to hop onto TikTok trends (we're looking at you, McDonald's), and this one is no exception. And Dunkin's social media team is no stranger to creating a TikTok viral video either, as seen from its famous collaboration with Charli D'Amelio in which it created a new drink and merchandise with the social media influencer. Unsurprisingly, its take on this "Bing Bong" trend did not disappoint.