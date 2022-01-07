24% Said This Was The Best Flavor Of Starburst

There are two types of candy-eaters in this world: those who like chocolate, and those who like fruity flavors. If you're in the latter camp, there's a good chance you've eaten Starbursts on at least one occasion. "Starburst fruit chews deliver a burst of curiosity in an unimaginative world," the brand says on its website. "Like how are these cute little squares so mouthwatering and packed with this much fruity flavor?" The candies first hit grocery store shelves in the 1960s, and only came in four flavors: lemon, lime, strawberry, and orange (via Delish). These days, they come in a bunch of varieties, from Starburst Minis to tropical and sour flavors. You can even get Starburst energy drinks!

But are all of the Starburst flavors created equally? Many fans of the candy brand would say no. To find out which color is the best of the best, Mashed polled more than 600 people across the country on their favorite Starburst flavor. Here's which color nearly a quarter of people said they love more than the others.