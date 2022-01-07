This Was The Most-Googled Restaurant In The US In 2021

While some people might ask for an assist from Alexa or a save from Siri, the always present Google search often provides the easy and quick answers that people seek. From solving that Wordle clue to locating the best restaurant near you, there seems to be a solution to literally any question.

Recently, the blog Ahrefs.com compiled the top Google searches lists for 2021. While the data revealed that people want to be well informed about weather and news, or might even need a little assistance with language translation, the top searched items provide a little more insight into consumers' shopping and food habits. While toilet paper might have rolled off the most searched in 2021 (now that it can be readily found), food and restaurants made their presence known.

And although the search for "food near me" came in at the #22 ranking, that generalized term likely produced a plethora of responses. But there was one most-Googled restaurant that clearly shows people always have their thoughts on that morning and afternoon pick-me-up.