Gordon Ramsay Just Took A Side In The In-N-Out Vs Shake Shack Debate
In the world of "fancier" fast food burgers, two restaurants reign supreme: In-N-Out and Shake Shack. Both burger joints have grown to become hugely popular national chains, beloved by thousands of Americans for their delicious beef patties and toppings. California-based In-N-Out is a West Coast staple, most famous for the "not so secret menu" on its website, which includes burgers wrapped in lettuce buns, an indulgent quadruple patty option, and the cult-favorite "Animal Style" burgers and fries. Shake Shack, on the other hand, started in New York City and is known for — as the name suggests — its creamy milkshakes, along with the ShackBurger, which is a cheeseburger slathered with secret sauce.
While both chains are crazy popular, there's an ongoing debate about which one is better. Everyone seems to have their own opinion on the Shake Shack vs. In-N-Out argument — including Gordon Ramsay. The celebrity chef recently revealed which one he prefers. Here's where you're most likely to find the "Hell's Kitchen" host when he's craving something meaty.
In-N-Out makes one of Gordon's favorite fast food burgers
If you've ever watched an episode of "MasterChef" or "Hell's Kitchen," you're well aware that Gordon Ramsay has some pretty strong opinions for just about everything. Turns out he's equally opinionated on the topic of fast food burgers, too, especially when it comes to Shake Shack vs. In-N-Out. The chef recently confessed that he prefers the latter. "No offense to my friend Danny Meyer of Shake Shack, but it's an In-N-Out burger, all the way," Ramsay said in an interview with Thrillist. "Especially when it's freshly cooked and served Animal Style. Nothing better."
For anyone who has never eaten an "Animal Style" burger at In-N-Out, it consists of a "mustard-cooked" beef patty layered with lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, and secret sauce. Ramsay has spoken about his love of the unique burger before. "In-N-Out burgers were extraordinary," he previously told Wide Open Eats, admitting, "I was so bad, I sat in the restaurant, had my double cheeseburger, then minutes later I drove back 'round and got the same thing again to take away."