Gordon Ramsay Just Took A Side In The In-N-Out Vs Shake Shack Debate

In the world of "fancier" fast food burgers, two restaurants reign supreme: In-N-Out and Shake Shack. Both burger joints have grown to become hugely popular national chains, beloved by thousands of Americans for their delicious beef patties and toppings. California-based In-N-Out is a West Coast staple, most famous for the "not so secret menu" on its website, which includes burgers wrapped in lettuce buns, an indulgent quadruple patty option, and the cult-favorite "Animal Style" burgers and fries. Shake Shack, on the other hand, started in New York City and is known for — as the name suggests — its creamy milkshakes, along with the ShackBurger, which is a cheeseburger slathered with secret sauce.

While both chains are crazy popular, there's an ongoing debate about which one is better. Everyone seems to have their own opinion on the Shake Shack vs. In-N-Out argument — including Gordon Ramsay. The celebrity chef recently revealed which one he prefers. Here's where you're most likely to find the "Hell's Kitchen" host when he's craving something meaty.