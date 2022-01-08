Britney Spears' LA Restaurant Review Has The Internet Buzzing

When Britney Spears popped the champagne in November, to mark the end of her 13-year conservatorship, she vowed to spend the next two months celebrating her freedom, her birthday, and, probably, New Year's Eve (Stars! They're just like us!) So, when Spears posted a photo to her Instagram account to document a recent outing to an L.A. eatery, fans could probably breathe a sigh of relief – she fit one more fancy dinner into her two-month timeline, and just under the buzzer, too.

Though the performer didn't give the restaurant a (coveted) name-check, Eater Los Angeles says the spot Spears patronized was most likely Catch LA, known for a smash cake dessert that appears to be the same one featured in Spears' video. The "Hit Me" Chocolate Cake (via Catch LA) gets a whack from what is presumably Spears' spoon, freeing the melted white ice cream from its chocolate-shell cage. Metaphors and references to the "hit" song "Baby One More Time" that originally made Spears famous (via Billboard) abound, yet sadly none were mentioned in the follow-up text, which read like something of a restaurant review. Is the songstress pivoting to food blogging in the new year? It's 2022 people, and freed Britney can do whatever she wants.