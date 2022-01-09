Twitter Has Something To Say About The Taste Of McDonald's Sprite

McDonald's did not get to be the largest fast food restaurant chain in the world by being dumb. It's smart. It does its homework and pays attention to the details. In many ways, it is the industry standard. From smart investment decisions to including toys with meals to capitalizing on branding opportunities through celebrity collabs, McDonald's seems to really go the extra mile. It's no wonder, then, that the Sprite offered at its restaurants, which the McDonald's website describes as a "delicious lemon-lime fountain drink," is just a little bit, well, Sprite-ier, than regular everyday Sprite. Just ask Twitter.

The Twitterverse has plenty to say about McDonald's Sprite, especially in the form of memes and jokes. One post features a glowing human with the caption, "this how you be feeling after you take one sip of McDonald's sprite." Another notable post shows an image of what appears to be Spider-Man disintegrating after Thanos snapped in "Avengers Infinity War" but with the text, "he drank mcdonald's sprite." And who can forget the picture of a burned-out building with the caption, "Accidentally poured McDonald's sprite on my house." People also made a number of memorable comparisons, including "it tastes like bees having a party in your mouth," "ran out of antifreeze so i used mcdonald's sprite instead," and "how mcdonald's sprite crispier than the fries?"