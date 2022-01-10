This Popular Bagel Brand Is Now Available At Walmart
Walmart has increasingly become a popular place for grocery shopping. According to Grocery Dive, a survey by the research firm TABS found that some 75% of consumers say they buy food at the mega-retailer, up significantly from previous years. It really shouldn't come as a surprise that Americans like doing their weekly grocery run at Walmart — the prices are often lower than at traditional grocery stores and the selection is vast. Take the bread and bakery section, for instance. There, you'll find everything from fresh-baked pies to fluffy loaves of French bread to pre-packaged bags of bagels just begging for a thick layer of cream cheese.
Speaking of the latter, while you can buy Walmart brand or the ever-popular Thomas bagels, there's about to be a new player on the bagel shelf at Walmart — and it's a good one. A press release received by Mashed revealed that Walmart is now selling Einstein Bros. brand bagels as part of a new collaboration. The national fast casual breakfast chain is famous for its doughy treats, which you can now pick up on your way to the checkout the next time you're in Walmart. Here's what you need to know about the new release.
You can buy Einstein Bros. Bagels at select Walmart locations
If you've always dreamt of having Einstein Bros. bagels at home, your dreams can now come true with Walmart's recent announcement. The retailer is bringing Einstein Bros. Take & Toast Bagels to 3,500 of its locations across the country, according to the press release shared with Mashed. "Through our collaboration with Walmart, we can now offer our iconic, fresh bagels inside Walmart stores across the country so consumers can experience craveable, fresh-from-the-oven bagels from the comfort of their homes," Ernie Mattin, head of consumer packaged goods at Einstein Bros. Bagels, said.
The bagels will be available in packs of five in four of the brand's most popular flavors: asiago, cinnamon raisin, plain, and everything. The Take & Toast Bagels are free of artificial flavors, colors, high fructose corn syrup, and preservatives, and are designed to taste like they just came out of the bakery oven when popped in your toaster at home (even after being stored in the freezer!). "If you can't go directly to the bakery, [this is the] next best option!" one Amazon reviewer said, while another claimed Einstein Bros. "puts Thomas' bagels to shame."