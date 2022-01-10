This Popular Bagel Brand Is Now Available At Walmart

Walmart has increasingly become a popular place for grocery shopping. According to Grocery Dive, a survey by the research firm TABS found that some 75% of consumers say they buy food at the mega-retailer, up significantly from previous years. It really shouldn't come as a surprise that Americans like doing their weekly grocery run at Walmart — the prices are often lower than at traditional grocery stores and the selection is vast. Take the bread and bakery section, for instance. There, you'll find everything from fresh-baked pies to fluffy loaves of French bread to pre-packaged bags of bagels just begging for a thick layer of cream cheese.

Speaking of the latter, while you can buy Walmart brand or the ever-popular Thomas bagels, there's about to be a new player on the bagel shelf at Walmart — and it's a good one. A press release received by Mashed revealed that Walmart is now selling Einstein Bros. brand bagels as part of a new collaboration. The national fast casual breakfast chain is famous for its doughy treats, which you can now pick up on your way to the checkout the next time you're in Walmart. Here's what you need to know about the new release.