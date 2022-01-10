David Chang's Breakfast Suggestion Has Instagram Talking

Everyone has a go-to breakfast item that they enjoy. For some, it could be pancakes, waffles, or perhaps a green smoothie bowl. Cold pizza, too, if you're really pushing the boundaries of what breakfast can be. Statistics suggest that the top breakfast food for 65% of Americans is eggs (via SWNS Digital). Meanwhile, for 58%, a simple cup of coffee is already a breakfast well done. That said, other popular breakfast items include cereal, avocado, and hummus toasts.

Not one to abide by the status quo, David Chang's breakfast looks entirely different. While the nitty-gritty of the exact preparation differs, the Momofuku founder has been vocal about the one ingredient that his breakfast almost always has: rice. Even back in 2017 when the rest of the world was hopping onto the avocado toast and overnight oats trend (via My Recipes), Chang's breakfast was a hearty bowl of rice porridge with eggs, tofu, and cauliflower (via Twitter). More recently, the chef and TV host has been sharing several breakfast ideas on Instagram, each with rice at its center — like his egg fried rice with Spam, leftover fried rice with egg and bacon, or rice roll stuffed with egg and pickles, for example.

In a recent post on Instagram, Chang shared a glimpse of his breakfast with fans, which unsurprisingly involved rice. But this time, the chef insisted that everyone eat rice in place of a breakfast classic — toast — and Instagram had mixed feelings about it.