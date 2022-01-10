The Problem Some Aldi Shoppers Have With This Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Some Aldi foods have a cult-like following that could put Taylor Swift's fanbase to shame. Customers love the supermarket's Paradise Fruit Blend, a mix of frozen fruit chunks that can make smoothies and fruit bowls a breeze to blend (via Delish). Another favorite is the Pumpkin and Sage Ravioli that packs the flavors of five kinds of cheese in a single ravioli pocket.

Yet another item that has been a hit among customers for years now is Aldi's Mama Cozzi's pizzas. Per The Kitchn, at any given point in time, Aldi has at least 17 varieties of Mama Cozzi's pizzas in its stores. What's more impressive is that the supermarket has over 60 varieties of this pizza, and while some are only available for a limited period of time, The Kitchn notes that a Mama Cozzi's pizza almost always makes its way onto the store's monthly Aldi Finds.

By way of an Instagram post, the store announced the return of its popular Mama Cozzi's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza and while most fans can't wait to get their hands on it, some have a surprising complaint to make.