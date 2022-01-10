This Chipotle Karen Has TikTok Rolling Its Eyes

TikTok user @saintlucy_ posted the whole encounter on TikTok, and it has had 135,000-plus views as of publication. She added the caption, "Karens come in all shapes & sizes ... rude af." During the diatribe, the angry customer yelled, "Clearly you can't even manage your own lunch shift; that's why we're backed up half an hour ... Half an hour, everyone's waiting here, and then we can't even order what we want because of the online orders? That's why we're sitting here!" The man goes on with his complaints, continuously berating the Chipotle employees, until another customer steps in.

"Leave them alone!" the other customer, whom we don't see on screen, chimes in from behind the line. "This sh*t is dumb," the angry man replies. Then the superhero customer comes up with a radical idea, telling the man to "go someplace else next time." To which the male 'Karen' responds, "That's exactly what I'll do next f***ing time," and probably to the delight of all the staff and fellow customers alike who hopefully will never have to deal with him again.

TikTokers shared their thoughts in the comments section. "I don't understand how someone can act like this towards employees," wrote one person, while another posted, "As a [Chipotle] employee, we don't get payed enough for this bs." Though, as Daily Dot notes, some on the platform could see the angry customer's point, with many brands seemingly prioritizing online orders over people that come to a physical location. "It's true," one wrote. "People come in person and they wait while online orders get filled. It's all by design. They want to shift to online." Regardless though, everyone could agree the way the man handled his complaint was not appropriate. As one user said, "I see his point. Don't agree with the outburst. But online orders shouldn't take priority over people actually there."