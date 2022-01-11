Sunny Anderson's Celeb Lookalike Clip Has Instagram Cracking Up

Food Network celebrity chef Sunny Anderson is all about keeping it real in the kitchen and on social media. Her New York Times best-selling cookbook "Sunny's Kitchen: Easy Food for Real Life" showcases her unique style of putting international spins on classic comfort foods (via Food Network). She grew up traveling the world as an Army brat, which is where the different cultural influences on her cooking style came from (via U.S. Department of Defense).

The title of Anderson's second show on the Food Network, "Cooking for Real," was so appropriate because if the phrase "this isn't how you're supposed to do it, but this is how I do it" was a person, it would be Sunny Anderson. She showcases her no-frills recipes as a co-host on "The Kitchen" while simultaneously teasing Geoffrey Zakarian for his bougie techniques. She is so relatable on the show when she gives us all the shortcuts but still delivers on the flavor. Her relatability doesn't just show on screen, it also shows on her social media where she is often posting memes and trolling Bobby Flay. Recently, Anderson managed to keep it real on Instagram while using a filter that did just the opposite.