Costco Fans Can't Wait To Grab This Decorative Ceramic Serving Set
Is it just us, or does Costco sell pretty much everything anyone could ever need? We love heading to Costco to get great deals on anything from rotisserie chicken to dog toys — and to hit up the legendary Costco food court for a cheap hot dog and slice of pizza — but the deals extend far beyond just groceries. Whether you're planning a big party or just want to upgrade what's in your kitchen already, you're in luck, thanks to Costco's affordable range of home goods.
Instagram account CostcoBuys spotted this new addition to our list of must-have items at Costco: the Baum Ceramic Serve set from Mums. The 5-piece set includes four ceramic serving bowls and one serving platter, and all of the items are dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up after entertaining a breeze. The bowls and platter come in a spectrum of blue shades from pale blue to navy, but they're all subdued enough to work with most home decor. According to CostcoBuys, the set was $16.99 at their local Costco, and people on Instagram were excited to learn about the deal.
Fans love this Costco serving set
The comment section of CostcoBuy's Instagram post was filled with reviews from customers who had already picked up a serving set of their own. "One of our favorite serving sets," said one user, while another chimed in, "I bought this and love it!" "So beautiful in person," "I love mine," and "Got these for Christmas, thanks mom!" were just some of the other rave reviews.
For those who don't have a Mums Baum Ceramic Serve Set from Costco yet, there were just a couple of questions about the price. "Online it shows it's $24.90," one commenter said, but another explained that prices on Costco's website are usually a bit higher than the in-store prices. In fact, one commenter even said they scored the serving set at their Costco for just $6.99. If you're in the market for some new servingware, it sounds like you're best off checking in-store at your local Costco for the best deal.