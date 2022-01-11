Costco Fans Can't Wait To Grab This Decorative Ceramic Serving Set

Is it just us, or does Costco sell pretty much everything anyone could ever need? We love heading to Costco to get great deals on anything from rotisserie chicken to dog toys — and to hit up the legendary Costco food court for a cheap hot dog and slice of pizza — but the deals extend far beyond just groceries. Whether you're planning a big party or just want to upgrade what's in your kitchen already, you're in luck, thanks to Costco's affordable range of home goods.

Instagram account CostcoBuys spotted this new addition to our list of must-have items at Costco: the Baum Ceramic Serve set from Mums. The 5-piece set includes four ceramic serving bowls and one serving platter, and all of the items are dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up after entertaining a breeze. The bowls and platter come in a spectrum of blue shades from pale blue to navy, but they're all subdued enough to work with most home decor. According to CostcoBuys, the set was $16.99 at their local Costco, and people on Instagram were excited to learn about the deal.