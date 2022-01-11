Anne Burrell's Touching Tribute To Bob Saget Has Fans In Tears

The sudden and unexpected death of 65-year-old actor, comedian, and director Bob Saget on January 9, 2022 (via TMZ) dealt a blow to his legions of fans, many of whom have taken to social media to express their shock and grief. Saget also leaves behind his many loyal friends and loved ones, including three grown daughters and his wife Kelly Rizzo, as well as his colleagues from all walks of the entertainment world. Although Saget may be best known to fans as the actor who played the loveably corny single dad, Danny Tanner, on television's "Full House" and the hosted 193 episodes of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (via IMDb), many — including multitudes in the showbiz world — had enormous respect for him as a stand-up comic and have applauded his impressively broad range (via The Washington Post).

What many do not know about Saget, whose cause of death is still pending (per CNN) is that the aforesaid impressive range extended to occasional appearances on foodie television, including a much-celebrated stint on Rachael Ray's show (via IMDb and Rachael Ray's website), and one time he appeared on "Beat Bobby Flay" to partner up for a little competitive cooking with Anne Burrell (via Food Network). And now, Burrell has posted a touching tribute to Saget on Instagram, and it's had her fans in tears ever since.