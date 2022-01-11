Are Ceramic Coffee Filters Really More Eco-Friendly Than Paper Ones?

In 2014, a U.S. government report found that 40 out of 50 states would see water shortages over the following 10 years, and the situation is already particularly dire near the West Coast. In the summer of 2021, for the first time, the federal government declared official water shortages along the Colorado River (via The New York Times), which 1 in 8 Americans rely on for fresh water, and in Lake Mead, the reservoir formed by the Hoover Dam that provides hydroelectric power for over 1 million people in the region.

According to ProPublica, a significant majority of water in this region goes toward agriculture, meaning that a reformation of business practices could have a more significant effect than individual household habits; nevertheless, the copious amounts of clean water used to wash out ceramic filters would be better used as drinking water, or conserved altogether.

The environmental impact offset by reusable ceramic filters becomes even more questionable when you consider that, although paper coffee filters must be disposed of after each use, the filters — and the used coffee grounds themselves — are compostable. In addition to providing nitrogen to the soil, coffee grounds can keep compost at a higher temperature, which can help repel pathogens. And the paper filters provide an important source of "brown" material, which supports the microbes that break down the organic "green" material. Therefore, especially if you compost (but even if you don't), paper filters could be a more eco-friendly coffee brewing method than ceramic filters.