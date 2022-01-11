Nearly 32% Said This Was The Worst Flavor Of Skittles

When we hear the words "taste the rainbow," our minds automatically jump to Skittles. The familiar red bag traditionally comes with five flavors: Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Lime (which, as Food and Wine reports, was briefly replaced with Green Apple), and Grape. These classic varieties will always have a special place in our hearts and our stomachs.

Over the years, Skittles has also introduced some other varieties, such as Sour, Tropical, Wild Berry, and Citrus (via Snack History). Despite the rumor that all Skittles actually taste the same (via Today), some flavors left fans shaking their heads. Mashed reached out to readers with a survey to find out which of the many Skittles flavors were not as well received. Across all the flavors of Skittles — around 150, according to Fast Company — several flavors received a general thumbs-down from the public in our poll. But which flavors? Zombie? An exotic fruit? A member of the Sweet Heat pack?