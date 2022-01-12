Why Andrew Zimmern Thinks Fee-Based Restaurant Reservations Will Become The Norm
Andrew Zimmern is making some predictions about the dining scene of the future, but, unfortunately, you may not like what he sees in his crystal ball. The celebrity chef has taken to his Spilled Milk Substack newsletter to espouse on the evolution of dining out post-pandemic, and at least one of his predictions may have people thinking twice before they make a reservation, as the restaurant industry may be headed for a revolution.
Per ABC News, the restaurant industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and it is still seeing a shortage of labor, resulting in many sit-down dining establishments having to limit their services. The news report explains that patrons may have noticed some of their favorite spots cutting lunch services or only being open on certain nights of the week due to this shortage. Couple that with the rising costs of foods, and it is easy to see how the industry is being hit by the perfect storm. As Zimmern wrote in his post, "The cost of putting roast chicken and vegetables on a plate has gone up 1000% the last 20 years. Restaurants have been unable to charge $30 for a chicken dish but have no issues charging $20 for a fancy specialty cocktail!"
And all of this gets to the heart of Zimmern's prediction as to why we might start seeing fee-based reservations soon.
Paying for a reservation may be coming but it's not a new concept
According to his Spilled Milk Substack newsletter, Andrew Zimmern believes that we are soon going to have to pay to play if we want to eat at restaurants that easily fill-up on weekends — and to expect different reservation time slots to have different price values. The "Bizarre Foods" host wrote, "I do believe a Saturday night table at 7 [p.m.] is more valuable than a Wednesday night at 10 p.m. I also think popular restaurants should take credit cards as a guarantee against a reservation."
This is not a new concept. Food Network wrote a lengthy piece in 2014 about apps that charge fees to secure reservations at highly popular restaurants. At the time, a New York Times writer suggested diners would be turned off by paying for their reservations, writing, "But for restaurateurs — even those who demand $6 for a baked potato to accompany a $48 steak — charging patrons for reservations feels like touching the third rail." Seems like the writer may have been a bit of a clairvoyant because none of the apps listed in the article are still active. Still, the world has changed because of COVID, and so has our experience dining out during it. But would you be willing to pay for your reservation?
Among Zimmern's other predictions in his article are changing tip systems, shorter "work weeks" for many restaurants, more to-go items being sold at dining establishments, speciality restaurants becoming more of a trend, and fewer offerings on menus, among other ideas.