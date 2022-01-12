Why Andrew Zimmern Thinks Fee-Based Restaurant Reservations Will Become The Norm

Andrew Zimmern is making some predictions about the dining scene of the future, but, unfortunately, you may not like what he sees in his crystal ball. The celebrity chef has taken to his Spilled Milk Substack newsletter to espouse on the evolution of dining out post-pandemic, and at least one of his predictions may have people thinking twice before they make a reservation, as the restaurant industry may be headed for a revolution.

Per ABC News, the restaurant industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and it is still seeing a shortage of labor, resulting in many sit-down dining establishments having to limit their services. The news report explains that patrons may have noticed some of their favorite spots cutting lunch services or only being open on certain nights of the week due to this shortage. Couple that with the rising costs of foods, and it is easy to see how the industry is being hit by the perfect storm. As Zimmern wrote in his post, "The cost of putting roast chicken and vegetables on a plate has gone up 1000% the last 20 years. Restaurants have been unable to charge $30 for a chicken dish but have no issues charging $20 for a fancy specialty cocktail!"

And all of this gets to the heart of Zimmern's prediction as to why we might start seeing fee-based reservations soon.