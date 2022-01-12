Aldi Shoppers Are Loving This Cinnamon Roll-Flavored Oat Creamer

Millions of people around the world regularly profess their undying love for Aldi. From low prices to unique finds, the store certainly has a lot to offer. According to The Consumerist, Aldi even went as far as eliminating additives and artificial flavoring from all of its own brands — which makes up about 90% of the chain's total products.

Despite Aldi products bearing more resemblance to health food than what you would find at a chain like Walmart, they still earn quite the cult following. One of these uber-popular items is the Who Needs the Bagel? Seasoning. It's just as good as the Trader Joe's version, but fans note that the Aldi product is a bit saltier.

Another favorite Aldi find is the chain's own take on Girl Scout cookies. If you're craving a chocolate and coconut cookie, Aldi has your back. Some people on Reddit even claim that the Aldi versions are better than the originals! Honestly, you can't beat $0.98 for a box of cookies.