Trader Joe's Fans Are So Excited For Its Valentine's Xs & Os Gummies
It may feel as though you just took down your Christmas decorations, but believe it or not, Valentine's Day is only a month away. With the clock ticking, people around the world are already frantically brainstorming the best ways to shower their special someone with love. Whether you choose to cook dinner with your amor or splurge on a romantic getaway, there are so many meaningful ways to celebrate this love-filled holiday. And while Valentine's Day may be the day of love, it doesn't have to be spent with a significant other. Whether you are single, casually dating, or have been married for years, there are so many ways to make the most of this holiday, from going on a date with your best friend to staying in and indulging in some much needed self-care (via Brides).
While there are so many things to love about February 14, no one can deny that the sweet treats that come with it are the best part. Whether you opt for something store-bought or homemade, Valentine's Day boasts some superior flavors, including rich chocolate, decadent red velvet, and fresh strawberry. Not to mention, seeing the boxes of chocolates, heart-shaped candies, and the pink and red baked goods scattered across grocery stores is enough to make anyone's heart skip a beat. And now jumping on the Valentine's Day bandwagon is none other than Trader Joe's. This beloved grocery store just unveiled some adorable Valentine's Day-themed gummies that you'll be itching to get your hands on — as a gift for someone else or for yourself.
Send x's and o's to your Valentine with TJ's new gummies
If you are looking for the perfect gift for your loved one, you don't need to feel the pressure to spend copious amounts on an exorbitant gift. After all, consumables are a great way to your honey's heart. If you are looking for the perfect sweet treat for your loved one this year, look no further than Trader Joe's who just unveiled their Gummy Xs & Os — and fans couldn't be more delighted. Popular social media accounts @traderjoeslist and @traderjoesglutenfree took to Instagram to share this latest grocery store find. "It's wild to see these and be reminded #valentinesday is about a month away," they shared in the post. The best part? Not only are these candies gluten-free, but one bag will only set you back $2.99.
While Trader Joe's stocks an extensive lineup of Valentine's Day treats every year, fans seem ultra-excited about the return of these seasonal candies. "I look forward to these every year," one follower shared, while another wrote, "Guess I gotta make a Trader Joe's trip soon."
Chewy, sweet, and super cute, this bag of goodies is the perfect way to send love to your Galantine or significant other. Better yet, stock up on a couple bags and gift yourself all month long. As @traderjoeslist and @traderjoesglutenfree said, "I like to think of [Valentine's Day] as #treatyoself day — get your nails did, open your favorite wine, go shopping ... whatever it is that makes you love yourself, do it!"