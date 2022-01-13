Trader Joe's Fans Are So Excited For Its Valentine's Xs & Os Gummies

It may feel as though you just took down your Christmas decorations, but believe it or not, Valentine's Day is only a month away. With the clock ticking, people around the world are already frantically brainstorming the best ways to shower their special someone with love. Whether you choose to cook dinner with your amor or splurge on a romantic getaway, there are so many meaningful ways to celebrate this love-filled holiday. And while Valentine's Day may be the day of love, it doesn't have to be spent with a significant other. Whether you are single, casually dating, or have been married for years, there are so many ways to make the most of this holiday, from going on a date with your best friend to staying in and indulging in some much needed self-care (via Brides).

While there are so many things to love about February 14, no one can deny that the sweet treats that come with it are the best part. Whether you opt for something store-bought or homemade, Valentine's Day boasts some superior flavors, including rich chocolate, decadent red velvet, and fresh strawberry. Not to mention, seeing the boxes of chocolates, heart-shaped candies, and the pink and red baked goods scattered across grocery stores is enough to make anyone's heart skip a beat. And now jumping on the Valentine's Day bandwagon is none other than Trader Joe's. This beloved grocery store just unveiled some adorable Valentine's Day-themed gummies that you'll be itching to get your hands on — as a gift for someone else or for yourself.