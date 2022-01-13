Duff Goldman's Adorable Cookie Pic Of His Daughter Has Instagram Freaking Out

Even though Goldman's Instagram picture showed Josephine caught red-handed, clutching her stolen cookie, followers were more focused on her adorable face than her secretive actions. Just hours after being posted, the share has more than 21,000 likes from fans gushing over Josephine, as well as upwards of 670 comments. "She is absolutely precious," one fan wrote. Others commented on her eyes, remarked on her "Angelic Face," and positively showered her with compliments. Even though Goldman's cookie looked picture-perfect, with a precise drizzle of icing criss-crossing its sugared surface, all eyes were on Josephine.

It seems that simply by virtue of being a baby, Josephine can get away with just about anything, according to Goldman's followers. As one fan wrote, "She can do no wrong," punctuating the comment with a trio of chocolate chip cookie emojis. Another follower hilariously commented, "As her lawyer, I can tell you she's innocent." One fan even suggested Josephine may have been doing Goldman a favor, writing, "Quality control!! Every demo needs a QA Specialist." While Goldman has been running his baking empire for longer than Josephine has been alive, it seems that she just might become his taste tester in the years to come, if her cookie-grabbing is anything to judge by. We're betting he wouldn't have it any other way.