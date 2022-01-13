Chipotle's New Team Menu Highlights These Well-Known Winter Athletes

In recent months, Chipotle has made strides when it comes to working with athletes. According to Restaurant Business, the chain started signing college athletes as brand ambassadors back in 2021, prompting thousands of individuals to apply for affiliation with the restaurant. Chipotle hasn't stop at collegiate athletes, however. Forbes reports that the chain gifted NFL player and chess fanatic Kyler Murray a Chipotle-themed chessboard in a marketing stunt. The chain has also notably tapped football stars Chase Young and Justin Fields, basketball figure Tyler Herro, and skateboarder Tony Hawk to share their signature Chipotle orders for a curated menu called Team Chipotle.

Most recently, Chipotle's sports-centric menu continues with handpicked selections by American winter athletes. Chew Boom reports that the chain just released a second Team Chipotle menu inspired by the regular orders of Hailey Langland, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Charlie McAvoy, and other winter sports stars, in addition to soccer player Alex Morgan and football wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.