Dionne Warwick Does Not Approve Of Oreo's New Flavor

Oreo has a big birthday coming up, as the cookie will be turning 110 years old on March 6. To celebrate, the brand is releasing a brand-new Oreo flavor called chocolate confetti cake, reads a Mondelez International press release. The latest edition of the famous sandwich cookie has two inner layers, one consisting of the traditional creme — but with rainbow sprinkles mixed in — and one of a new creme that supposedly tastes like chocolate cake. There are also rainbow sprinkles on the outside of the cookie. Oreo, naturally, is pretty excited about its big occasion and the treat's release, with U.S. brand manager Sydney Kranzmann revealing that the cookie's birthday party will also include some prizes for fans.

However, not everyone is as excited for the debut of the new flavor as Oreo is, such as Grammy Award-winning singer Dionne Warwick, who recently made some pretty opinionated claims about the cookie on Twitter.