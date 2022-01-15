The Big Problem Taco Bell Fans Had With Its Crispy Chicken Wings

On January 12, CNN reported that the limited time for Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Wing promotion would run out within a few hours. Flavored with queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce, the wings were literally intended to spice things. In theory, a use-it-or-lose-it offer like this might improve people's views of Taco Bell's permanent menu. Marketing professor Alexander Chernev explained that "no matter how much you like something, consuming something different increases the enjoyment of what you consumed before." However, the wings apparently left an unpleasant taste in a number of customers' mouths.

Though there are different reasons that people weren't thrilled about this new menu addition, some people complained that the crispy chicken wings are overly salty and undercooked, according to Eat This, Not That!. This contradicts the first taste test that the company had done in Fullerton, California, last year, in which the product received mainly positive responses for its taste and texture.

However, a bigger concern many people seemed to have about the food item was what happened after eating them. One Instagram post stated that their "stomach sounded like 2 boots in a dryer,' after eating Taco Bell's newest product. And this isn't a unique experience. According to Know Your Meme, several people have suggested the wings will leave you with a less-than-desirable bathroom sensation after eating them, including one person who posted an image of a queasy-looking Scooby-Doo clutching his abdomen.