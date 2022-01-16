Duff Goldman's Wife Calls Him The World's Best Husband After This Burger

Ask anybody what they think of when they hear the name Duff Goldman, and they'll more than likely give you the same, single-word answer: cake. The response isn't wrong. Twenty years after the opening of his first Charm City Cakes shop in Baltimore, MD – the bakery that put him on Food Network's radar and ultimately landed him shows like "Ace of Cakes" and "Kids Baking Championship" – the 47-year-old is practically synonymous with the tiered-treat (via Food Network). However, Goldman's repertoire expands well beyond the world of baked goods.

With a degree from the Culinary Institue of America, the celebrity chef is formally trained in all aspects of the culinary world, which was especially handy earlier this week when his wife, Johnna, had a craving for something from the savory side of food. "My muffin @johnnapgoldman wanted a burger," Goldman said in a post to his Instagram page on Saturday, January 15. "She married a chef for a reason. I love my muffin."

Along with the sweet shoutout, Goldman also shared a drool-worthy photo of the meal that he whipped up at his ladylove's request. Based on her response to the snap, it certainly seems like her hubby did a good job.