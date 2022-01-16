Paul Hollywood's '90s Throwback Is Giving Fans Baldwin Vibes

Paul Hollywood has the keyboards of his Instagram followers clicking and clacking with his latest post and when you see it, we think you will understand why. Hollywood definitely made a name for himself as a judge on "The Great British Baking Show." The British reality baking competition show launched in 2010, and according to Yahoo! News, while it has experienced its troughs and peaks when it comes to viewers, it is still going strong. Naturally, Hollywood is a big reason fans tune in to this show. Why? Well, if his attention to detail and need for excellence when comes to pastries, scones, and shortbread don't make you take notice, then his dashing good looks might.

There is no subtle way to put it: Hollywood is easy on the eyes, and that's not just our opinion. Per the Independent, he has been referred to as a "silver fox" while his piercing blue eyes have inspired comparisons to the Night King from "Game of Thrones." And his latest Instagram post has his fans remarking on the uncanny similarity he bears to a quartet of famous brothers who also made their name in the entertainment industry.