Gordon Ramsay Makes Mouths Water With Gingerbread Pudding

When visiting celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's Asian-inspired restaurant, Lucky Cat, in the center of London's fashionable Mayfair district, you might think his inspiration was to build something that would tap into tastebuds and look amazing in pictures. Lucky Cat takes its ambiance from underground jazz dens out of 1930s Tokyo, which, according to the restaurant's designer, sought to "challenge stereotypes of Japan being very formal and strict architecturally" (via ArchiPanic).

That challenge appears to extend to Lucky Cat's unique menu, which features a range of dishes inspired by Asian favorites including skewers, grilled fish dressed with miso, gyoza, egg fried rice, and tempura. The bar and dessert menus are equally appealing, and the restaurant's Instagram account shows a lovely array of offerings, including a picture-perfect Mango and White Chocolate Soufflé.

And while everything sounds mouthwatering to anyone who enjoys Asian cuisine, it's the sight of one signature dessert that has users across Gordon Ramsay's social media universe having a serious case of food-related FOMO — and it's not the Soufflé.