Cold Stone Creamery Just Dropped A Decadent New Flavor For Valentine's Day
Romantic movies seem to set the expectation for Valentine's Day celebrations. Although the Hallmark Channel always seems to find that happily ever after, many people long for that "you had me at hello" moment. Although Cold Stone Creamery cannot guarantee that Cupid's arrow will strike a direct hit with its new Valentine's Day flavors, many people may become infatuated with the special dessert offerings. Is it possible that a soul mate comes in a waffle cone?
In time for Valentine's Day, Cold Stone Creamery is offering You Had Me at Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries and All's Fair in Love & Cake. While these frozen desserts do not come with a sonnet penned on the plate or served by a Tom Cruise look-alike, the flavors are traditional Valentine's Day favorites. As Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Cold Stone Creamery's parent company, Kahala Brands, explained in a press release, "Chocolate-dipped strawberries are a ubiquitous part of almost any Valentine's Day menu, so we decided to re-imagine this luxurious treat into one of our super-premium ice creams" (via PR Newswire).
You Had Me at Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries folds strawberries, brownies, red velvet cake into a chocolate-dipped strawberry ice cream. The chocolate ganache studs the strawberry ice cream in a nod to chocolate-covered strawberries. But the flavor of ganache is richer than typical frosting. It sounds like a decadent dessert and possibly a spoonful of love. Similarly, All's Fair in Love & Cake features "Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Ice Cream wrapped in fluffy Strawberry Frosting and cascading Fudge Ganache."
Cold Stone Creamery's new Valentine's Day flavor won't live happily ever after mid-February
While winter's arctic chill might not have everyone digging their spoon into a bowl of ice cream, Cold Stone Creamery decided to add its Valentine's Day flavors in mid-January (via PR Newswire). Even though love can be in the air all year long, the early launch was an interesting choice by the brand that comes on the heels of debuting its first plant-based dessert offering. Some people might be ready to enjoy another scoop of dessert. By getting on everyone's radar before the Valentine's Day rush, the brand can hopefully become the centerpiece of that next romantic interlude. And, with the flavor disappearing on February 15, there is only a limited amount of time to enjoy it.
The 2022 Valentine's Day offering is a departure from previous options. In 2020, the chain offered the Fudge Truffle Ice Cream and a Fudge Truffle Decadence cake (via Chew Boom), and these more chocolate-forward options came back in 2021 (per the company's press release). While some people might believe that a long wooing period leads to a strong love affair, it might be best to skip the romance rules and order the Cold Stone Creamery Valentine's Day flavors now if you want them. Strawberry fields might be forever, but this ice cream offer is not.