Cold Stone Creamery Just Dropped A Decadent New Flavor For Valentine's Day

Romantic movies seem to set the expectation for Valentine's Day celebrations. Although the Hallmark Channel always seems to find that happily ever after, many people long for that "you had me at hello" moment. Although Cold Stone Creamery cannot guarantee that Cupid's arrow will strike a direct hit with its new Valentine's Day flavors, many people may become infatuated with the special dessert offerings. Is it possible that a soul mate comes in a waffle cone?

In time for Valentine's Day, Cold Stone Creamery is offering You Had Me at Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries and All's Fair in Love & Cake. While these frozen desserts do not come with a sonnet penned on the plate or served by a Tom Cruise look-alike, the flavors are traditional Valentine's Day favorites. As Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Cold Stone Creamery's parent company, Kahala Brands, explained in a press release, "Chocolate-dipped strawberries are a ubiquitous part of almost any Valentine's Day menu, so we decided to re-imagine this luxurious treat into one of our super-premium ice creams" (via PR Newswire).

You Had Me at Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries folds strawberries, brownies, red velvet cake into a chocolate-dipped strawberry ice cream. The chocolate ganache studs the strawberry ice cream in a nod to chocolate-covered strawberries. But the flavor of ganache is richer than typical frosting. It sounds like a decadent dessert and possibly a spoonful of love. Similarly, All's Fair in Love & Cake features "Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Ice Cream wrapped in fluffy Strawberry Frosting and cascading Fudge Ganache."