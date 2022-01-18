This Gift Set Is The Perfect Valentine's Day Present For Cheese Lovers

"Say Cheese!" may be a popular term for photographers, but cheese lovers will likely also be saying it to their Valentine this year, thanks to this special cheesy gift. Historically, cheese has not had much of an association with Valentine's Day. In 2017, the National Confectioners Association put out a survey that found "94 percent of Americans want to receive chocolate or candy for Valentine's Day" (via PR Newswire). And according to Snack History, the tradition of giving gifts of candy to your Valentine dates back to around 1861 when people began to give Cadbury's new "fancy boxes" — aka the now famous "heart-shaped boxes" — to their loved ones.

Since then, there have been plenty of sweet ways to celebrate, including Valentine's cocktails at Applebees, pink Valentine's Day Frappuccinos at Starbucks, and a myriad of various chocolate options. But cheese? That's new. This year, Wisconsin Cheese is giving cheese lovers (and those who love them) the chance to win something special.