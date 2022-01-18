GBBO's Paul Hollywood Is Unrecognizable In This Instagram Throwback

Paul Hollywood may be best known for his role as a judge on the "The Great British Baking Show," but the celebrity baker has quite the résumé. Per his website, Hollywood has also been a judge on other baking shows, such as "The Great American Baking Show," and has hosted two of his own series, including "Paul Hollywood City Bakes." He's even the author of multiple cookbooks, such as the bestselling "100 Great Breads." With experience like his, it's no surprise that Hollywood began his pastry training early on in life, joining his family's bakery after a stint in sculpting.

Hollywood took to Instagram recently to share a photo from these younger days, long before he started giving out his signature handshakes on GBBO. In the pic, Hollywood wears what appears to be a white T-shirt with purple trim around the neck and a chain necklace. Most noticeable, however, is that his trademark beard and light silver hair are blatantly absent from his look. "Brother has just sent me this from 92/93 I think, no beard !!" Hollywood captioned the post, followed by a crying laughing emoji.