Aldi Fans Can't Wait To Grab These Chocolate Truffle Hearts

When you're out shopping for a Valentine's Day gift and feeling uninspired by the selection, a box of heart-shaped chocolate truffles is usually an easy-to-find backup plan. Grocery stores and specialty shops fill their shelves a few weeks in advance of this lover's-themed holiday with endless sweets, making it a quick present to grab for any special sweet tooth in your life. (Or yourself, because why not enjoy the bounty of chocolaty goodness during this winter holiday?)

If you're an Aldi shopper on the hunt for a dessert-themed present, you're in luck: The chain is now carrying boxes of chocolate truffle hearts from its Specially Selected brand, as fan account @aldifavoritefinds recently revealed on Instagram. Based on their enthusiastic comments, customers are excited about the product's return. One Instagram user replied, "My absolute favorite truffles!" while another was eager to share, "I loved these last year so happy they are back!"