Aldi Just Launched Its First Checkout-Free Store In London

One London-based Aldi location just got a futuristic upgrade, as the popular grocery chain's flagship cashierless store officially launched to the public this week. According to BBC News, Aldi just opened the doors of their first checkout line-free store, which utilizes a slate of sophisticated technology to provide customers with an automated checkout system.

To enter the cutting edge store, customers must first download the Aldi Shop&Go app, which is used to virtually check out a customer after they exit the market. While customers are shopping, Aldi uses a number of high-tech cameras to track customers' purchases in real time. After exiting, the app charges the payment method on file for the total grocery bill.

The store will also utilize an advanced age estimation technology to assist in alcohol purchases, allowing customers who appear to be over the age of 25 to buy booze freely. Shoppers will also have the option to opt out of the aging technology by presenting their ID to a worker to make any age-restricted purchases.