Elizabeth Warren Is Trying To Bring Back Pandemic Aid For Restaurants

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was inarguably difficult for everyone. With non-essential workers having little choice but to stay shut up in their homes, many businesses found themselves suddenly floundering to stay open.

Sit-down restaurants in particular faced closures due to staffing shortages and an utter lack of business. The U.S. government (as well as individuals such as Guy Fieri) set up a relief fund to help restaurants that were hit hardest, in terms of revenue. According to the Small Business Administration, priority was given to businesses owned by women, veterans, and other minorities, as these were most at risk.

As the outbreak temporarily slowed and people started dining out again, restaurants flourished. But now, with the latest variant looming, small businesses may be facing a second wave of financial insecurity. However, some individuals are looking for new ways to provide financial aid before businesses shut down for good.