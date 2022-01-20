The Adorable Way A Sausage May Have Helped Save This Stranded Dog

A family in the U.K. recently experienced every dog lover's nightmare — their furbaby Millie, a sweet-faced Jack Russell Terrier/Whippet, became lost after she slipped out of her collar. She went on a walk on her own, and after a few days on the lam, she was finally spotted. Unfortunately, Millie was stuck in an area where no one could easily approach her. She was on the mud flats near her home in Havant, Hampshire, and the tide was coming in.

Fearing she was in danger, Millie's family called in the cavalry, including local police, firefighters, and even the Coast Guard. Despite their efforts, Millie was too scared to cooperate with her would-be rescuers. Finally, members of the Denmead Drone Search and Rescue team came up with a desperation ploy that involved attaching sausages to a drone, but did it work? The Guardian says the sausages are, in fact, what lured a hungry Millie in, but different news outlets say the tale (or tail) of Millie had an entirely different, yet equally waggy, ending. (Spoiler alert: Millie was okay either way!)