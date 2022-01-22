The Unfortunate Reason Weber Had To Apologize For Its Meatloaf Recipe

Like pretty much every food-related company on the planet, Weber, the iconic outdoor grill company, makes an effort to stay up-to-date with its legion of avid grillers via a communication staple of the digital landscape: email. Food companies, restaurants, celebrity chefs, and product manufacturers regularly contact followers electronically. Staying in touch means staying relevant, and that's the name of the game these days. Weber apparently sends recipe-of-the-week emails to the people, diligently playing along with the rules of internet engagement.

Along those lines, Weber sent out an email on Friday with the instructions for preparing "BBQ Meat Loaf," according to an Associated Press report. There is nothing wrong overtly with the recipe – it sounds delicious. And in the dredges of winter, comfort food like meatloaf, with mashed potatoes and maybe some cherry pie, are the things that get us through these frosty, dreary, dull, days. There is no way that Weber could have known how ill-timed that email would prove to be. News about the death of the rock star affectionately known to the world as Meat Loaf circulated soon after Weber sent its recipe email. Talk about bad timing. To its credit, the Weber grill company responded quickly regarding the unfortunate email and the very sad news that one of the entertainment industry's favorite sons had died.