Some Redditors Can't Believe Starbucks Allows This Kind Of Order
We all have preferences when it comes to what goes in our coffee. But in a world where you can order a cup of joe on an app and have a server customize it to your exact taste, it might be too easy to go overboard with those preferences. At least that seems to be the case with a recent Starbucks order that has the Reddit community and other social media users chatting up a storm.
A Starbucks worker originally shared their concern along with a photo of the order on Twitter, tweeting the following message as part of a multi-part post: "Partners brought forth concerns about mobile ordering practices & how additional staff is needed to address orders like this, which only took 50 stars to order with a price ticket of over 24$. 5 minute wait time from the app, which is longer than it would take to pull shots alone."
The photo reveals the order was for a Venti Decaffeinated Pike Place coffee and a grocery list of add-ons which included 12 pumps of Mocha, 12 sugars, 12 raw sugars, whipped cream, every type of creamer and milk alternative, and the list goes on. The post was liked over 5,000 times and retweeted more than 460 times. If you think this is an excessive order, you are not alone. Reddit threads resharing this order have popped up with the community expressing support for the poor coffee shop employee expected to create this order.
Was it a spite order?
The order made a Reddit user wonder if this drink would even be consumed. User BigCrim881 wrote that their "heart goes out to all the Starbucks staff who have to put up with these grotesque, absurd online orders. ... I wonder if anyone who orders a monstrosity like this actually drinks it." Elsewhere, a Redditor sarcastically asked, "All that and no banana?" One commenter recommended getting revenge, writing, "I would throw it in the bin and tell them we didn't get it." And still, another user suggested telling the customer that the order couldn't be fulfilled or refunded and advising the person to contact corporate. User madeyoucookies couldn't fathom how such an order was even an option: "I can't believe this is allowed; I feel so bad for all of you baristas that have to deal with this." A few others in the thread echoed that sentiment.
Twitter also was not amused. One user said, "My better half and I own a business in food. If an order like this came through I would legitimately tell them it's not possible. The time required to make this has to be absurd and the person ordering it equally absurd." Someone raised the possibility that this order was placed out of spite, posting, "[It's] a spite order. takes no time to order, no one picks it up, but the young person who wasn't adequately [deferential] to you earlier does have to make it." If true, that would definitely be spiteful!