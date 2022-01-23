Some Redditors Can't Believe Starbucks Allows This Kind Of Order

We all have preferences when it comes to what goes in our coffee. But in a world where you can order a cup of joe on an app and have a server customize it to your exact taste, it might be too easy to go overboard with those preferences. At least that seems to be the case with a recent Starbucks order that has the Reddit community and other social media users chatting up a storm.

A Starbucks worker originally shared their concern along with a photo of the order on Twitter, tweeting the following message as part of a multi-part post: "Partners brought forth concerns about mobile ordering practices & how additional staff is needed to address orders like this, which only took 50 stars to order with a price ticket of over 24$. 5 minute wait time from the app, which is longer than it would take to pull shots alone."

The photo reveals the order was for a Venti Decaffeinated Pike Place coffee and a grocery list of add-ons which included 12 pumps of Mocha, 12 sugars, 12 raw sugars, whipped cream, every type of creamer and milk alternative, and the list goes on. The post was liked over 5,000 times and retweeted more than 460 times. If you think this is an excessive order, you are not alone. Reddit threads resharing this order have popped up with the community expressing support for the poor coffee shop employee expected to create this order.