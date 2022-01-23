This Boston Dunkin' Was The Scene Of A Hot Coffee Crime

Hot coffee is a lot of things to a lot of people: a morning necessity, an afternoon jolt, a coffee-break comfort. Hot coffee can also be dangerous. Anyone who remembers the famous McDonald's hot coffee case from 1992, when a 79-year-old woman spilled hot coffee on her legs and was badly burned, per Eat This, Not That!, knows that there is such a thing as "too hot" when it comes to coffee. Given that Dunkin' serves coffee at up to 200 F, according to Delishably, a cup of searing hot java can surely cause pain, and even some injury, if it meets the skin.

At a Dunkin' a few miles outside of Boston, police were recently dispatched when a patron's hot cup of Joe became a weapon. An altercation between two customers at the store resulted in 23-year-old Dion Millsap being arrested, per Today. Millsap had, according to reports, become "belligerent" in the store, and his issue with the other patron escalated to the point that he hurled hot java at the man. He was found by police a few blocks away, after attempting to elude the officers, per Boston.com. He was later arraigned and charged with Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. What was the dude's issue? Why did he feel the need to hurl hot coffee at someone standing in line at a Dunkin' Donuts at 8:30 in the morning? Take a guess.